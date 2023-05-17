Cost of ‘slow’ electric vehicle charging rises in April – AA report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Cost of ‘slow’ electric vehicle charging rises in April – AA report

By Press Association
EMBARGOED TO 0001 THURSDAY APRIL 20 File photo dated 05/03/21 of a Peugeot electric car plugged into a EV charging point. Buyer interest in new electric cars has slumped by nearly two-thirds since the start of last year, new figures have suggested. Online vehicle marketplace Auto Trader said it recorded a 65% drop in inquiries for the vehicles last month compared with January 2022. The company’s Road to 2030 report attributed the reduction to several factors, including the cost-of-living crisis, higher interest rates for borrowing and the rise in energy prices. Issue date: Thursday April 20, 2023.
EMBARGOED TO 0001 THURSDAY APRIL 20 File photo dated 05/03/21 of a Peugeot electric car plugged into a EV charging point. Buyer interest in new electric cars has slumped by nearly two-thirds since the start of last year, new figures have suggested. Online vehicle marketplace Auto Trader said it recorded a 65% drop in inquiries for the vehicles last month compared with January 2022. The company’s Road to 2030 report attributed the reduction to several factors, including the cost-of-living crisis, higher interest rates for borrowing and the rise in energy prices. Issue date: Thursday April 20, 2023.

The flat rate of slow charging for electric vehicles rose by 5p/kWh in April, while the cost of fast charging went up by 1p/kWh during the month according to a new report by the AA.

An increase in the slow charging costs by one EV charging supplier to supermarkets is said to be behind the rise, yet it still remains ‘half the average cost’ of ultra-rapid charging when priced at a flat rate, according to the April 2023 AA EV Recharge Report.

Edmund King, AA president said: “While the increase at some supermarket slow chargers is disappointing, on the whole the cost of charging has remained static and incredibly affordable, especially for the fastest charging speeds.

“There appears to be some stalling along the road to electrification from three quarters of fleets trying to save on capital costs. For some fleets this could backfire as they will miss out on lower running costs whilst being hit with higher repair bills on an ageing fleet. It will also have a knock-on effect and further delay the uptake of EVs into the mass market.”

Despite this rise, slow charging at a supermarket is – on average – 5p a mile cheaper when compared to the cost of petrol, even when recent drops in the price of fuel are taken into account.

AA Cars research has also found that used electric vehicles are, on average, half the price of a brand new one. The AA states that it’s possible to buy an EV with less than 10,000 miles on the clock for half the cost of a new version.

King added: “Used EVs are trading at 47 per cent of their original value, compared to 67.1 per cent for petrol, 65.1 per cent for diesel, 72.8 per cent for hybrids and 62.7 per cent for plug-in hybrids. These comparisons are based on vehicles of 36 months old or 60,000 miles.

“This means there are some bargains out there and it could push those in two minds to make the leap to electric. Hybrid values seem to support that, showing popularity among those wanting to keep a foot in both camps. Drivers should remember that running costs for an EV are considerably lower, they drive well, are better for the environment and are fun to drive.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks