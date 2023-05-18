Volkswagen commemorates Polo GTI anniversary with limited-edition model

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Volkswagen commemorates Polo GTI anniversary with limited-edition model

By Press Association
The front end features classic GTI touches
The front end features classic GTI touches

Volkswagen has created a new special-edition version of its Polo GTI to celebrate 25 years of the compact hot hatch.

The Edition 25 is limited to just 2,500 examples, with all versions powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine which brings 204bhp and 320Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 6.3 seconds.

Polo GTI Edition 25
The interior gets red highlights and sport seats

Plus, all versions get sports suspension as standard which lowers the body by 15mm and helps to improve cornering and ride qualities while working in conjunction with an electronic locking differential.

Edition 25 models also benefit from a number of trademark GTI styling touches, including a honeycomb design on the front grille and red brake calipers. All versions also get 18-inch alloy wheels in gloss black, a contrast black roof and black mirrors. Inside, there are standard-fit sport seats finished in perforated black-red leather, while a number of GTI logos are applied throughout the cabin too. Exterior colours include white, red and blue, too.

Each car will also get a ‘one of 2500’ badge on the sill panel trim to remind drivers of the car’s limited nature.

The Edition 25 also comes with plenty of Volkswagen’s latest technology, such as IQ.Light Matrix LED headlights, which work alongside the LED daytime running lights to both bring plenty of illumination at night while also giving the car a more futuristic front-end design.

Volkswagen has said that the Polo GTI Edition 25 will be available to order in Germany from June 1, with prices starting from €35,205. Full pricing and specifications for UK models has, however, yet to be confirmed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks