Volkswagen commemorates Polo GTI anniversary with limited-edition model

Volkswagen has created a new special-edition version of its Polo GTI to celebrate 25 years of the compact hot hatch.

The Edition 25 is limited to just 2,500 examples, with all versions powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine which brings 204bhp and 320Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 6.3 seconds.

The interior gets red highlights and sport seats

Plus, all versions get sports suspension as standard which lowers the body by 15mm and helps to improve cornering and ride qualities while working in conjunction with an electronic locking differential.

Edition 25 models also benefit from a number of trademark GTI styling touches, including a honeycomb design on the front grille and red brake calipers. All versions also get 18-inch alloy wheels in gloss black, a contrast black roof and black mirrors. Inside, there are standard-fit sport seats finished in perforated black-red leather, while a number of GTI logos are applied throughout the cabin too. Exterior colours include white, red and blue, too.

Yesterday, we blew out the candles and unveiled the limited-edition Polo GTI Edition 25 as we celebrate the birth of a true legend. Discover more here: https://t.co/7kDRU7WN19 pic.twitter.com/ioqwMnLKUK — Volkswagen UK (@UKVolkswagen) May 18, 2023

Each car will also get a ‘one of 2500’ badge on the sill panel trim to remind drivers of the car’s limited nature.

The Edition 25 also comes with plenty of Volkswagen’s latest technology, such as IQ.Light Matrix LED headlights, which work alongside the LED daytime running lights to both bring plenty of illumination at night while also giving the car a more futuristic front-end design.

Volkswagen has said that the Polo GTI Edition 25 will be available to order in Germany from June 1, with prices starting from €35,205. Full pricing and specifications for UK models has, however, yet to be confirmed.