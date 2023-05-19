Hyundai’s Pony Coupe Concept recreated after nearly 50 years

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hyundai has unveiled a recreation of its Pony Coupe Concept, which debuted at the 1974 Turin Motor Show.

Revealed as part of the inaugural Hyundai Reunion in Lake Como, Italy, the model is a restored version of the car which the Korean firm cites as one which led to the creation of its Pony range of vehicles – Korea’s first independently developed mass-produced models.

The vehicle has been completed by GFG Style, headed up by father-and-son designer pair Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro. Giorgetto helped to create the 1974 original and was commissioned at the time to create blueprints and build five concepts.

The ‘floating’ display centres around the driver

The wedge-shaped model was originally destined for North American and European markets, but the project was shut down in 1981 due to an ‘adverse global economic environment’, according to Hyundai.

Giugiaro said: “Hyundai approached us to start a complete redesign of a model, without much experience. I was sceptical at first because I didn’t know Hyundai Motor at that time. We were all impressed by the passion and commitment of the Hyundai engineers.

They were sharp, curious, open and extremely eager to learn. They immediately embraced the working methods that were new to them. They sacrificed themselves to make a good impression — for company and their partners. I’m proud and honored to witness how this company has evolved since we first met.”

The iconic shape of the vehicle has been retained, while inside there’s a driver-centric design with a single-spoke steering wheel and slim bucket seats standing out as key features. The Pony Coupe Concept will go on display at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on May 20.