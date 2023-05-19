Hyundai’s Pony Coupe Concept recreated after nearly 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hyundai’s Pony Coupe Concept recreated after nearly 50 years

By Press Association
The boxy design was cutting-edge when the Pony Coupe Concept was first unveiled
Hyundai has unveiled a recreation of its Pony Coupe Concept, which debuted at the 1974 Turin Motor Show.

Revealed as part of the inaugural Hyundai Reunion in Lake Como, Italy, the model is a restored version of the car which the Korean firm cites as one which led to the creation of its Pony range of vehicles – Korea’s first independently developed mass-produced models.

The vehicle has been completed by GFG Style, headed up by father-and-son designer pair Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro. Giorgetto helped to create the 1974 original and was commissioned at the time to create blueprints and build five concepts.

Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept
The ‘floating’ display centres around the driver

The wedge-shaped model was originally destined for North American and European markets, but the project was shut down in 1981 due to an ‘adverse global economic environment’, according to Hyundai.

Giugiaro said: “Hyundai approached us to start a complete redesign of a model, without much experience. I was sceptical at first because I didn’t know Hyundai Motor at that time. We were all impressed by the passion and commitment of the Hyundai engineers.

They were sharp, curious, open and extremely eager to learn. They immediately embraced the working methods that were new to them. They sacrificed themselves to make a good impression — for company and their partners. I’m proud and honored to witness how this company has evolved since we first met.”

The iconic shape of the vehicle has been retained, while inside there’s a driver-centric design with a single-spoke steering wheel and slim bucket seats standing out as key features. The Pony Coupe Concept will go on display at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on May 20.

