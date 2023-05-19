Munro’s MK_1 pick-up is a go-anywhere electric vehicle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Munro’s MK_1 pick-up is a go-anywhere electric vehicle

By Press Association
The Pick-Up has a range of 190 miles
Scottish firm Munro has added to its list of electric go-anywhere vehicles with a new battery-powered pick-up.

Unveiled at the Fully Charged Live North event, the Munro MK_1 Pick-up follows on from the firm’s regular MK_1 Truck which was introduced late last year. It’s been designed for a number of ‘challenging’ sectors, according to Munro, such as mining, construction, utilities and agriculture.

The practical model can carry a 1,050kg Euro Pallet payload, while Performance variants are accompanied by a 3,500kg braked towing capacity. Thanks to 375bhp and 700Nm of torque, Performance versions can deliver 0-60mph in just 4.9 seconds. Lower-powered Utility and Range models are also available.

Munro Pick-up
Munro states that the pick-up is designed for challenging environments

Munro states that the MK_1’s 82.4kWh battery can return ‘more than 190 miles’ of range, while rapid charging means that a 15 to 80 per cent charge could be conducted in 36 minutes when connected to a 100kW rapid charger.

Russell Peterson, Munro CEO and co-founder, said: “We launched Munro to fill the significant gap in the market for an electric-powered, four-wheel-drive, utilitarian workhorse.

Munro Pick-up
The Pick-Up pictured alongside the regular MK_1 Truck

“Our vehicles are designed and engineered without compromise from clean sheet principles unimpeded by any existing architecture. The result is a rugged construction created for decades of service delivering ultimate, go-anywhere, off-road ability.”

Designed, engineered and built in Britain, the Munro MK_1 Pick Up is priced from £49,995 excluding VAT and first deliveries are set to commence later this year.

