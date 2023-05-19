One-third of drivers admit to skipping vehicle servicing as cost-of-living crisis bites – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One-third of drivers admit to skipping vehicle servicing as cost-of-living crisis bites – survey

By Press Association
A car tyre is replaced in a garage
A car tyre is replaced in a garage

One-third of drivers in the UK have admitted to skipping an ‘essential service’ on their car due to the cost of living crisis, a new survey has found.

The issue is having the greatest effect on younger drivers, with just over 40 per cent of 18-34-year-old drivers bypassing routine vehicle maintenance as a way to save money.

The survey of 2,000 drivers by Volkswagen Financial Services UK also found that less than half of drivers would feel financially prepared if they had to pay for repairs to keep their vehicles safe. Older drivers do, however, feel more prepared than younger motorists, with the over-75s being the most confident that they’d be able to pay to fix any vehicle issues.

Mike Todd, CEO at Volkswagen Financial Services UK, said: “The cost of living crisis has left many drivers contemplating the difficult decision to skip essential vehicle maintenance and compromise safety, particularly the younger drivers on the road.

“1 in 4 have experienced a cost which could have been avoided with regular servicing. As an industry we should be supporting drivers in their entire vehicle ownership and usership journey. That means offering service options which cater to various needs and budgets so all drivers on the roads are in safe vehicles.”

One in four drivers has driven despite knowing that their vehicle needed essential maintenance, too, while almost two-thirds of drivers would be keen to spread the cost of vehicle maintenance rather than pay in one lump sum. As a result of rising costs, a quarter of respondents have also considered giving up driving because of the rising costs of maintenance and repair.

