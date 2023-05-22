Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
BMW Concept Touring is a Z4-based one-off

By Press Association
The concept is based on the Z4. (BMW)
The concept is based on the Z4. (BMW)

BMW has revealed a one-off show car based on its Z4 roadster called the Concept Touring Coupe.

Unveiled at the weekend at the glamorous Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, held near Lake Como, Italy, the model channels classic BMW designs such as the Z3 M Coupe of the early 2000s.

Based on the current-generation Z4 roadster, BMW lists various models that have helped to inspire this concept, including the 1939 328 Touring Coupe and various ‘02’ Series models from the early 1970s that featured ‘Touring’ in their name.

The concept harks back to past BMW models. (BMW)

Featuring a long bonnet and an extended sloping ‘shooting brake’ style roof, the elongated side windows feature the brand’s trademark ‘Hofmeister kink’, a classic BMW design feature across various coupe models. It’s painted in a unique shade of ‘Sparkling Lario’ (brown) with contrasting silver-bronze styling accents.

Moving inside, the Concept Touring Coupe gets a bi-tone hide developed by Italian leather workshop Poltrana Frau. There are elements such as braided leather straps, while bespoke luggage bags has been made for the model.

The concept car is fully working and powered by the same engine as the Z4 M40i – a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder unit producing 225bhp and 500Nm of torque. In the roadster, it allows for a 0-60mph time of 4.5 seconds.

Domagoj Dukec, head of BMW Design, said: “The BMW Concept Touring Coupé celebrates the original Sheer Driving Pleasure. A highly emotional vehicle like this shows that the passion for everything that goes into driving pleasure has been essential through the ages and will be for the future.”

BMW is unlikely to put the Concept Touring Coupe into production, with the Z4, which sells in relatively small numbers, unlikely to be replaced when the current generation bows out in a few years’ time.

