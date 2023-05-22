Volkswagen announces pricing for new Amarok pick-up

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Volkswagen has announced pricing and specifications for its eagerly-anticipated Amarok pick-up.

This second-generation Amarok has been a long time coming, as it’s been three years since production ended of the previous model. This new version is the first to be based on the underpinnings of the latest Ford Ranger, which arrived earlier this year, though the exterior design and interior of the two models are quite different.

The Amarok uses Ford engines, however, with a choice of two 2.0-litre four-cylinder engines – a 168bhp model paired to a six-speed manual gearbox, and a 202bhp version that gets a 10-speed automatic. Above this sits a 237bhp 3.0-litre six-cylinder unit that uses an automatic gearbox.

A choice of four- and six-cylinder engines are available on the Amarok. (Volkswagen)

All prices mentioned here exclude VAT, with the entry-level Life version starting from £33,000. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and a 10-inch touchscreen.

Above this is the Style, which is priced from £34,300, and brings 18-inch alloy wheels, a larger 12-inch touchscreen and a 360-degree sound system. The PanAmericana is a model focused on off-road duties, and gains a locking differential, underbody protection and tougher looks. It’s only available with the largest engine, and is priced from £41,450.

At the top of the line-up, the Aventura comes in at £47,000 and gains large 21-inch alloy wheels and extended chrome styling, leather upholstery and electric seats.

A large touchscreen dominates the Amarok’s interior. (Volkswagen)

The Amarok will go on sale on June 14, with first deliveries expected in late summer. All models come as standard with Volkswagen’s ‘5+ promise’, including five free services, five years’ warranty and roadside assistance and the first three MOTs.