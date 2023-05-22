UK drivers plan 19.2m trips this coming bank holiday weekend

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An estimated 19.2m drivers are set to head out on the roads this May bank holiday weekend as traffic levels are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Research carried out by the RAC and transport firm Inrix show that on Saturday, Sunday and Monday this weekend, around 3.3m leisure trips will be made my car each day. Just under three million journeys are expected on Friday, though this will be combined with motorists commuting as well. A further 6.3m trips are planned for some point over the weekend.

From the research of 2,138 drivers’ plans, the RAC has predicted the expected worst times to travel on major roads this late bank holiday weekend, such as between 11am and 2pm on Friday, and then between 3pm and 7pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Inrix has also listed the top places where the most congestion is likely to be, with the M25 unsurprisingly being listed. Around areas such as the anticlockwise section leading to the Dartford Crossing and clockwise from J23 for Hatfield to J28 for Chelmsford, journeys could take three times longer than they do usually.

The M6 in Cheshire and Greater Manchester, and the M5 in Somerset are also predicted to be traffic hotspots.

RAC breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: “With the travel restrictions imposed during Covid now thankfully a distant memory, it’s clear drivers’ desire to getaway has been reignited with our figures for this coming weekend suggesting leisure traffic volumes will be close to what we last saw in 2019.

“With the Met Office currently predicting largely settled weather with above average temperatures, we’re expecting this to be a hectic period on major roads as people aim to make the most of the last long weekend before August – and that means it will be a busy time for our patrols too.”

The RAC is urging motorists to check their vehicle’s oil and coolant levels before setting off on any longer trips, as well as inspecting tyres to make sure they’re in good condition and correctly inflated.