Citroen’s ‘My Ami Buggy’ to come to the UK

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Citroen has announced that it will introduce a new version of its ‘My Ami Buggy’ to the UK.

The Ami is Citroen’s funky electric quadricycle, with Citroen producing 50 ‘Buggy’ versions last year for the French market. Many hoped for a wider launch of the striking, more rugged Ami, which Citroen has now delivered on.

On this Buggy model there are no doors and no roof, though there are new plastic covers to provide an ‘almost closed passenger compartment. There’s also a black waterproof canopy for the roof, which is integrated into the design and can be stretched to help more neatly fit the car. There are new metal and door roof frames to help provide a greater shape to the covers as well.

The quadricycle features no doors and no fixed roof. (Citroen)

Like the previous model, the Buggy comes in a funky Khaki colour with various black elements, including for the bumpers, skid plates and rear spoiler. Bright yellow dots also feature across the exterior and interior.

There’s no infotainment or media system for the Ami, but a Bluetooth speaker called ‘Ultimate Ears Boom’ provides ‘360-degree sound’, and slots neatly into a special housing in the dashboard.

While the standard Ami is already offered widely in the UK, just 40 versions out of the total 1,000 special edition ‘My Ami Buggy’ will come here. The model is priced at £10,495 (the regular Ami starts from £7,695), with UK ordering opening on the Citroen website on June 20. First cars will come to the UK in September.