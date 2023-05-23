Quarter of drivers have had a flat battery in the last year – survey

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new survey has found that 25 per cent of motorists have had a flat battery in their car in the last year, but more worryingly that many didn’t know what to do to fix it.

Jump leads, which allow the power from a working car to start a vehicle with a flat battery, were carried by 38 per cent of the 2,000 drivers surveyed, though 24 per cent said they would need professional assistance in order to get their vehicle up and running again.

The research comes from roadside assistance firm Green Flag, which said that 36 per cent of all its breakdown callouts in 2022 were down to flat batteries in cars. This often occurs when a vehicle has been parked up for an extended period of time, or when a battery is getting old and tired.

Katie Lomas, managing director of Green Flag, said: “Flat batteries are one of the most common causes of breakdowns or cars not starting and one of the many reasons why it’s a good idea for drivers to have breakdown cover.

“While jump starting is the easiest way to re-start a vehicle with a flat battery, if you’ve never done it before it’s not always straightforward so we’d advise people to properly familiarise themselves with the process or get someone with experience to do it, so that it’s done correctly and safely.

“Drivers should also bear in mind that some manufacturers recommend that their cars aren’t jump started as it can damage the engine management system, so always check your car’s handbook before doing it.”

One way of helping to keep a battery in good condition – particularly in a car that isn’t used regularly – is by using a trickle charger, which helps to keep a battery conditioned using a low-voltage charge. The survey found that 72 per cent had never trickle-charged a car.