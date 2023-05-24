Caterham looks to the future with electric development car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Caterham looks to the future with electric development car

By Press Association
Caterham is testing its EV to explore the future viability. (Caterham)
Caterham is testing its EV to explore the future viability. (Caterham)

Lightweight sports car firm Caterham is testing an electric model as it explores the feasibility of a ‘driver-focused petrol counterpart’.

While small-scale manufacturers (those producing less than 1,000 cars) may be given an exemption to continue selling combustion cars after the 2035 petrol and diesel ban in the UK, Caterham is pushing ahead to explore the feasibility of whether one of its cars would work as an EV.

The British firm has today revealed the ‘EV Seven’, which it is trialling as it looks to sell electric versions of its lightweight, two-seat sports car. in the future. Based on the regular Seven chassis, the Caterham is being engineered with Swindon Powertrain. Using an immersion-cooled battery pack, it’s said to allow for much better thermal management than a traditional battery,

The EV Seven is only 70kg heavier than a petrol model. (Caterham)

The battery has a usable capacity of 40kWh, and while there’s no word on range, Caterham says it is engineered for a ‘20-15-20’ drive cycle, meaning it can be driven hard on track for 20 minutes, recharged in 15 minutes, and then is capable of another 20 minutes on a circuit.

Caterham has developed this EV to ‘closely match the performance’ of petrol models, with its electric motor producing 240bhp and 250Nm of torque, allowing for a 0-60mph time of ‘approximately’ four seconds.

While weight is often an issue associated with electric cars, Caterham says the EV Seven weighs just 700kg, and is only 70kg heavier than a petrol model.

Bob Laishley, CEO of Caterham, said: “Any future EV model we produce must be true to the DNA of a Caterham: lightweight, fun-to-drive and driver-focused. The main objective of this project is to develop a vehicle with a weight delta of no more than the equivalent of having a passenger on board. We’re never going to launch a one-tonne Seven – we’d rather not do it.”

Caterham says it doesn’t have plans to build an electric Seven “at this stage,” but that it will launch it “at the right time, when the future generation of battery technology allows it”.

The EV Seven will have a public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, held between July 13 and 16. Caterham also says it is working on ‘another fully electric sports car concept that it will reveal this year’.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks