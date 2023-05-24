Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Road deaths up 9% in 12 months

By Press Association
Figures show road fatalities rose 9% in Britain last year (Alamy/PA)

Road deaths in Britain rose 9% last year, leading to calls for the Government to give the issue “the attention and resources it deserves”.

Department for Transport (DfT) figures show 1,695 people were killed in crashes in 2022, up from 1,558 a year earlier.

Three out of four fatalities were male, and 384 were aged under 30.

The DfT said it works “tirelessly to improve road safety for all”.

(PA Graphics)

Last year’s total number of road deaths represents a decline of 1% from 2013 and 3% compared with 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic affected travel patterns.

Separate DfT figures show daily traffic volumes in Britain were typically around 97% of pre-virus levels in 2022.

Police roadblock
Figures show 1,695 people were killed in road crashes in 2022 (PA)

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said the latest casualty statistics “make for gloomy reading”.

He added: “While the lack of progress over many years in bringing overall casualty numbers down is itself a cause for concern, the figures for the number of men – of all age groups, but especially the young – who are killed on our roads is stark.

“Every person killed is one person too many and we feel improving road safety needs to be given the attention and resources it deserves.

“We urge the Government to take a serious look at reintroducing casualty reduction targets to give the whole topic much more focus on a national stage.”

Mr Dennis added that ministers should review whether the long-term decline in the number of full-time road police officers has led to a worsening in driver behaviour and an increase in casualties.

A DfT spokeswoman said: “We welcome a continued decrease in road casualties compared with 2019 levels, and work tirelessly to improve road safety for all, including through our Think! campaign, updating the Highway Code to protect the most vulnerable road users, and recent funding of £47.5 million towards improving the 27 most dangerous roads in England through the Safer Roads Fund.”

