Number of EVs available quadruples in five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Number of EVs available quadruples in five years

By Press Association
The number of EVs available has grown hugely in recent years. (SMMT)
The number of EVs available has grown hugely in recent years. (SMMT)

The number of different new electric cars on sale has quadrupled in just five years.

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), in 2018 there were only 21 different EVs available to customers, but as of today there are 84 individual electric cars on the market.

These span across nearly every segment, from tiny EVs like the funky Citroen Ami quadricycle to the Mercedes EQS luxury saloon that is capable of travelling 450 miles on a charge. There are electric pick-ups in the form of the Maxus T90 EV, and drop-tops such as the Mini Electric Convertible.

There are now more than 750,000 electric cars on UK roads, with just shy of 100,000 EVs registered alone in the first four months of 2023.

According to the SMMT, the average range of an electric car is now 236 miles, though for new EVs coming to the market in 2023, the average range is close to 300 miles.

Though the growth in electric cars is clearly positive, the SMMT is calling for the government to do more to offer a “choice of affordable, reliable charging options”.

There’s a wide range of EVs available, across nearly all market segments. (Mini)

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “Britain’s drivers are benefitting from the massive investment made by manufacturers over many years to deliver an electric car choice for every need.

“We now require a framework that ensures everyone can benefit from zero-emission mobility. These vehicles already offer an outstanding driving experience but motorists should have lower total running costs, no matter where they live or work, with fair taxation that inspires instead of impedes.

“With infrastructure provision accelerated ahead of need, the UK can have a healthy, vibrant market, with ever more model choice to keep the UK as a world leader in net zero transport.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks