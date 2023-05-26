Number of EVs available quadruples in five years

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of different new electric cars on sale has quadrupled in just five years.

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), in 2018 there were only 21 different EVs available to customers, but as of today there are 84 individual electric cars on the market.

These span across nearly every segment, from tiny EVs like the funky Citroen Ami quadricycle to the Mercedes EQS luxury saloon that is capable of travelling 450 miles on a charge. There are electric pick-ups in the form of the Maxus T90 EV, and drop-tops such as the Mini Electric Convertible.

There are now more than 750,000 electric cars on UK roads, with just shy of 100,000 EVs registered alone in the first four months of 2023.

According to the SMMT, the average range of an electric car is now 236 miles, though for new EVs coming to the market in 2023, the average range is close to 300 miles.

Though the growth in electric cars is clearly positive, the SMMT is calling for the government to do more to offer a “choice of affordable, reliable charging options”.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “Britain’s drivers are benefitting from the massive investment made by manufacturers over many years to deliver an electric car choice for every need.

“We now require a framework that ensures everyone can benefit from zero-emission mobility. These vehicles already offer an outstanding driving experience but motorists should have lower total running costs, no matter where they live or work, with fair taxation that inspires instead of impedes.

“With infrastructure provision accelerated ahead of need, the UK can have a healthy, vibrant market, with ever more model choice to keep the UK as a world leader in net zero transport.”