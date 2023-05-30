Long-term report: The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is up for an adventure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Long-term report: The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is up for an adventure

By Press Association
The Royal Enfield Scram is great for exploring the countryside
The Royal Enfield Scram is great for exploring the countryside

The world of motorcycling is one dominated by figures and performance. Be that ultra-fast naked bikes that can scare off even the most powerful of supercars, or even modern adventure motorcycles that could give racing versions of the past a run for their money, there’s often a real focus on how quickly you can get from A to B on two wheels.

But what if you’d like to head out with a more sedate pace in mind? Well, bikes like the Royal Enfield Scram 411 – which I’m testing out for a little while – are designed more for adventure here, there and everywhere instead of flat-out speed.

Royal Enfield Scram 411
Modern decals give the Scram an up-to-date look

With a 411cc, single-cylinder engine developing a modest 24bhp, the Scram definitely isn’t one for record performance times. But that’s completely missing the point of this motorcycle as, with comfortable suspension and a user-friendly seat height, I’ve been finding it ideal for meandering through country lanes and, in general, exploring wherever I fancy.

I’ve done some stints on the motorway, too, where the Scram is happy to sit at the legal limit and power merrily onwards. There’s no protection from the wind up front – so your chest does get quite a lot of the blast – but the seating position is ideally designed so that longer riding sessions aren’t met with dead legs. The five-speed gearbox is easy to use – as is the light clutch – so when you finally peel off the motorway it’s a simple bike to dart through traffic on. I really like the well-padded seat which makes longer trips comfy, too.

Royal Enfield Scram 411
The main controls are all clear and easy to use

I have been finding myself wanting a little more bite from the brakes, mind you. The front feels vague, while the rear just doesn’t offer much stopping performance. You do get dual-channel ABS as standard, however, which means there’s some background help for the brakes should you really need it.

The Scram is, however, superb on fuel. Royal Enfield claims that it’ll manage up to 88mpg, meaning that trips to the pump have been few and far between. I’ve barely had to worry about the gauge falling, in fact, and that all adds to the overall relaxing feeling that you get from the bike in general. A 15-litre tank means that fill-ups don’t cost the earth, too.

Royal Enfield Scram 411
The Tripper system makes navigation easy

And in fact, much of the Scram’s design is about ease-of-use. The turn signals are nicely placed, as are many of the controls dotted across the handlebars. There’s a neat little screen which displays selected gear and fuel level, though it would be nice to have fuel range included in there too.

Plus, it has Enfield’s in-house Tripper navigation system, relayed via a secondary screen mounted to the right of the main ‘pod’. You connect to it with a smartphone app and then, using Google Maps, it gives you turn-by-turn instructions. I’ve actually found it to be very intuitive from the off and it also means that I don’t have to mount my phone on the handlebars too.

Royal Enfield Scram 411
The Scram is ideal for adventuring

It’s also worth bearing in mind that this is a motorcycle costing £4,599, undercutting many motorcycles by a big margin. Add in its low fuel costs and you’ve got a very attractive low-cost way of getting around.

The Scram is based on the same chassis and setup as Royal Enfield’s now-famous Himalayan, but does bring a more characterful design than that model. The bike I’m testing is finished in ‘Graphite Blue’, but there is a range of colourways to choose from if you fancy opting for something a little more outlandish. The contrast red and white options look great in my view.

But more than anything, the Scram leaves the world open up for a bit of exploration. Quite often I’ve headed out without any real direction or target, instead meandering from here to there just for the sheer fun of it. Sometimes you don’t need a destination to have a great journey – and I’m looking forward to plenty more explorations over the summer.

  • Model: Royal Enfield Scram 411
  • Price: £4,599
  • Engine: Air-cooled 411cc single
  • Power: 24bhp
  • Torque: 32Nm
  • MPG: 88mpg

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks