Range Rover Sport SV arrives as high-performance flagship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Range Rover Sport SV arrives as high-performance flagship

By Press Association
The SV combines V8 power and mild-hybrid tech
The SV combines V8 power and mild-hybrid tech

The Range Rover Sport range has been topped with a new V8-powered SV model.

Billed as ‘the most powerful Range Rover ever’, the SV is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine which is combined with mild-hybrid setup to develop 626bhp and 750Nm, ensuring a 0-60mph time of 3.6 seconds and a 180mph top speed.

A lower weight is behind this sharp performance, with 76kg in weight savings coming over the previous range-topping Sport through the fitment of carbon ceramic brakes and optional 23-inch carbon fibre wheels. It gets a standard-fit carbon fibre bonnet, too.

Range Rover Sport SV
The SV gets a range of performance touches

The SV’s new 6D suspension system aims to provide a comfortable ride with the perfect blend of sporting feel. It combines hydraulic dampers, height-adjustable air springs and pitch control. Because of these elements, the Range Rover can maintain a level body positioning even when cornering hard or accelerating.

Inside, the SV uses the same basic architecture as the ‘regular’ Sport, but adds in some performance-orientated features. For instance, there’s a new ‘SV Mode’ button on the steering wheel, which sharpens up the steering and gearchanges while making the throttle more responsive. This button also lowers the ride height by an extra 15mm.

Carbon fibre-backed performance seats are fitted as standard, with more sculpted bolsters and illuminated SV logos on the backrests. The SV is one of the first cars to get translucent edge-lift gear shift paddles behind the steering wheel, too.

The exterior benefits from a sharper front profile, while around the back there are carbon fibre-tipped quad tailpipes. There are also some carbon fibre details on the Range Rover script, front bumper blades and grille surround.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]