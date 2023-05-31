Audi’s A6 and A7 revised with new equipment and simplified trim levels

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Audi has revised its A6 and A7 model lines, streamlining the available trim levels while introducing new exterior colours and wheel designs.

Both A6 and A7 are available in one of three specifications – Sport, S Line and Black Edition – with Matrix LED headlights, electric seats and camera-based traffic sign recognition included as standard.

Specifications have been streamlined across the A6 and A7 ranges

Prices for the updated A6 start from £43,965 for the saloon and £46,115 for the Avant – or estate. The A7, meanwhile, starts at £56,285. Both models will be available to order from June 20.

Each trim gains unique model touches. The Sport, for instance, has a radiator grille finished in dark chrome while S Line versions replace this with a chrome finish. Inside, there’s a multifunction steering wheel with contrast stitching, while the footrest and pedals are finished with stainless steel.

Audi has also added 12 new exterior colours to the A6 and A7 ranges, with highlights including ‘Arcona White’ and ‘Madeira Brown Metallic’.

Each grade gets a different type of grille

Both A6 and A7 retain a range-topping ‘S’ model, too, with these S6 and S7 versions available in both Black Edition and Vorsprung trim levels.

All versions are available with Technology Pack and Technology Pack Pro setups available as an optional extra. The Technology Pack – priced at £2,995 – adds a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, extended LED interior lighting and a 360-degree parking camera, among other features.

The Technology Pack Pro – priced at £5,995 or £2,995 for the S6 and S7 respectively – brings in a parking assist plus pack and an advance key.