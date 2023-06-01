Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Aston Martin DB4GT owned by Peter Sellers to head under the hammer at auction

By Press Association
The car could fetch up to £2.6m at auction (Bonhams)
A 1961 Aston Martin DB4GT driven by Peter Sellers in The Wrong Arm of the Law and later owned by the actor is to head to auction this summer.

The DB4GT, which came accompanied by a top speed of more than 150mph, was used by Sellers’ character ‘Pearly Gates’ in the comedy film and completed a notable high-speed chase through Uxbridge Moor with a police car in hot pursuit.

Peter Sellers Aston Martin
As well as its 3.7-litre engine which developed 302bhp, the DB4GT included lightweight magnesium-alloy body panels and Perspex rear windows. Though most DB4GTs – of which just 75 were made – had their rear seats replaced by a carpeted shelf to further shed weight, this particular model was one of just three fitted with rear seats.

In The Wrong Arm of the Law, they were used by actor Lionel Jefferies who starred as Pearly’s accomplice during the high-speed chase.

Peter Sellers Aston Martin
Bonhams, which is auctioning off the car as part of the Goodwood Festival of Speed Sale on July 14, believes that the original 3.7-litre engine was damaged during filming, but was replaced by Aston Martin for a larger 4.0-litre version. It’s believed that this is the only factory-fitted 4.0-litre DB4GT engine.

Sellers took ownership of the Aston Martin in ‘late 1961 or early 1962’, according to Bonhams, after which it was owned by a number of enthusiasts including the former chairman of the Aston Martin Owners Club, Garry Keane.

The Aston Martin DB4GT, which includes number plate 41 DPX, is accompanied by an estimate of between £2.2m and £2.6m.

