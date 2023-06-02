Volkswagen’s ID.Buzz gets more practical with new seven-seat version

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Volkswagen’s ID.Buzz gets more practical with new seven-seat version

By Press Association
Volkswagen has unveiled a new long-wheelbase version of its ID.Buzz
Volkswagen has unveiled a new long-wheelbase version of its ID.Buzz

Volkswagen has unveiled a new seven-seater version of its electric ID.Buzz.

The new MPV has been stretched by 250mm over the standard model, allowing Volkswagen to offer it in three different interior seating arrangements with five, six and seven-seat layouts all available.

Plus, because of the added length, the long-wheelbase ID.Buzz is able to offer more luggage space than the ‘standard’ version with 1,340 litres when in five-seat form, representing an increase of 219 litres from the standard-wheelbase version.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz LWB
The LWB version follows the same retro-inspired design as the standard Buzz

Dubbed the ‘Samba Bus for the modern age’ – in reference to the iconic ‘VW Bus’ that still holds a cult following to this day – the long-wheelbase ID.Buzz has a similarly eye-catching exterior design to the regular van, while a new panoramic sunroof with ‘smart glass’ becomes the largest glass roof ever built by Volkswagen. It can be changed from transparent to opaque at the touch of a button.

The ID.Buzz LWB also gets an illuminated Volkswagen logo on the front, though it isn’t clear whether this will be coming to UK cars.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz LWB
The extra length gives the LWB ID.Buzz loads of interior space

Volkswagen says that the new Buzz will come with a more powerful motor developing 282bhp, coupled to a larger 85kWh battery. Total range of the long-wheelbase van hasn’t been announced as yet, though the added power does result in a 0-60mph time of 7.7 seconds – considerably quicker than the 10.2 second time that you get with the regular version.

A high-performance GTX version will also be entering the fray, which will bring a 0-60mph time of 6.2 seconds. Volkswagen hasn’t released any further details about this new model at present, with further information expected over the coming months.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]