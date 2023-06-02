Volkswagen’s ID.Buzz gets more practical with new seven-seat version

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Volkswagen has unveiled a new seven-seater version of its electric ID.Buzz.

The new MPV has been stretched by 250mm over the standard model, allowing Volkswagen to offer it in three different interior seating arrangements with five, six and seven-seat layouts all available.

Plus, because of the added length, the long-wheelbase ID.Buzz is able to offer more luggage space than the ‘standard’ version with 1,340 litres when in five-seat form, representing an increase of 219 litres from the standard-wheelbase version.

The LWB version follows the same retro-inspired design as the standard Buzz

Dubbed the ‘Samba Bus for the modern age’ – in reference to the iconic ‘VW Bus’ that still holds a cult following to this day – the long-wheelbase ID.Buzz has a similarly eye-catching exterior design to the regular van, while a new panoramic sunroof with ‘smart glass’ becomes the largest glass roof ever built by Volkswagen. It can be changed from transparent to opaque at the touch of a button.

The ID.Buzz LWB also gets an illuminated Volkswagen logo on the front, though it isn’t clear whether this will be coming to UK cars.

The extra length gives the LWB ID.Buzz loads of interior space

Volkswagen says that the new Buzz will come with a more powerful motor developing 282bhp, coupled to a larger 85kWh battery. Total range of the long-wheelbase van hasn’t been announced as yet, though the added power does result in a 0-60mph time of 7.7 seconds – considerably quicker than the 10.2 second time that you get with the regular version.

A high-performance GTX version will also be entering the fray, which will bring a 0-60mph time of 6.2 seconds. Volkswagen hasn’t released any further details about this new model at present, with further information expected over the coming months.