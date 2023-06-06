Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Robbie Savage’s Ferrari F430 set to go under the hammer at auction

By Press Association
A Ferrari F430 Spider once owned by Wales international footballer Robbie Savage will head to auction later this month.

The F430 Spider was purchased by Savage back in 2006 during his time at Blackburn Rovers, not long after the Spider had been launched by Ferrari in 2005.

Robbie Savage Ferrari
The interior pairs beige sport seats with a red dashboard and wheel (H&H Classics)

Finished in Rosso Corsa, the F430 incorporates beige leather seats, an eye-catching red dashboard, and a matching steering wheel. On the wheel itself, you’ll find one of the first examples of Ferrari’s ‘Mannetino’ rotary switch which allows the driver to change the car’s settings depending on the situation.

Though the F430 was also available with a six-speed manual gearbox, this version uses an F1-style paddleshift instead. It’s linked to a 4.3-litre V8 engine which allowed the drop-top Ferrari to reach a top speed of 193mph. The roof uses a retractable soft-top which opens or folds away at the touch of a button.

Robbie Savage Ferrari
The main yellow dial is a Ferrari hallmark (H&H Classics)

The Ferrari is appearing at the H&H Classics auction at IWM Duxford, Cambridgeshire, on June 14 and is accompanied by a guide price of between £70,000 and £80,000. As well as having undergone a recent professional detail, H&H Classics says that the supercar is driving ‘extremely well’ and that it currently has 26,000 miles on the clock.

Other highlights of the auction include a one-off Bentley S2 Convertible, a Ford Puma ‘Works’ rally car and an eye-catching Smart Crossblade, which is a version of the famous city car which doesn’t feature any doors or a roof.

