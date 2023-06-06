Peugeot’s new 3008 to debut panoramic i-Cockpit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Peugeot’s new 3008 to debut panoramic i-Cockpit

By Press Association
The new wraparound screen contains all key features
The new wraparound screen contains all key features

Peugeot has given an early look at a new panoramic version of its i-Cockpit system.

Due to debut on the new Peugeot 3008 which will arrive later this year, the system uses a 21-inch high-definition panoramic screen which ‘floats’ above the dashboard. It is coupled with Peugeot’s now-trademark compact steering wheel and touch-sensitive toggle switches.

It comes as Peugeot marks 10 years of its i-Cockpit setup, which has appeared in almost 10 million vehicles sold. It’s a system which has worked to put all key information ahead of the driver, while over the years has come to include newer features such as voice commands and 3D effects.

This new version combines the head-up display and a large central touchscreen which are now integrated into the curved panoramic screen. It’s all attached by a hidden rear mount which helps to give the whole system that ‘floating’ effect. It’s set off by LED lighting beneath the screen.

Though it’s slightly curved towards the driver, Peugeot says that the screen is still ‘accessible’ for the passenger. On the left side of the screen you’ll find instrument displays for readouts such as speed and driving aids, while on the right side, there’s the conventional touchscreen section which relays navigation and media functions, among other features.

Peugeot i-Cockpit
Customisable toggle switches allow the driver to quickly access favourite functions

The central part of the dash also includes new i-Toggles, which are customisable touch-sensitive buttons that can be programmed so that they activate the owner’s favourite functions.

As on all cars with i-Cockpit, there’s a compact steering wheel which now includes buttons with ‘tactile clicking’ to make them easier to use on the move.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]