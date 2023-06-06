Jaguar Classic harks back to first E-Type race winners with ZP collection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Jaguar Classic harks back to first E-Type race winners with ZP collection

By Press Association
The ZP Collection harks back to original Jaguar racers
The ZP Collection harks back to original Jaguar racers

Jaguar Classic is commemorating its E-Type’s first race win with a series of limited-run restored E-Types.

Seven pairs of the Project EP models will be created, with each duo consisting of one Oulton Blue drophead coupe inspired by the ‘ECD 400’ driven by Graham Hill and a Crystal Grey fixed-head coupe that draws inspiration from the one piloted by Roy Salvadori.

Jaguar Classic E-Type ZP Collection
The interior features high-end Bridge of Weir leather

The original cars made their racing debut in April 1961, just a month after the production E-Type first took to the stage at the Geneva Motor Show. Just a month later, two E-Types took first and third positions in the Oulton Park Trophy for GT cars, sparking a considerable racing career for the lightweight model.

Each one gets Project ZP badging, as well as Bridge of Weir leather and an aluminium console engraved by artist Johnny ‘King Nerd’ Dowel. The ZP name also refers to the project name under which the first E-Types used in competition were built.

Jaguar Classic E-Type ZP Collection
Each owner will get a helmet inspired by those used in the 1960s

Both cars use a 3.8-litre engine with 265bhp and an authentic 1961-style alloy radiator with an electric cooling fan and electronic ignition so that they can be enjoyed each and every day. There’s also a polished stainless steel exhaust system to give both a classic appearance and a characterful sound.

Each buyer will receive a matching Everoak helmet inspired by those used by the original drivers. Handmade by craftsman Bill Vero, they come in their own bags created by the in-house trimmers at Jaguar Classic.

Later on this year, Jaguar’s SV Bespoke team will release a run of limited-edition matching F-Types which take their inspiration from the ZP Collection.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]