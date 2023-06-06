Skoda’s upcoming Kodiaq to get plug-in hybrid tech and ‘new level’ of safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Skoda’s upcoming Kodiaq to get plug-in hybrid tech and ‘new level’ of safety

By Press Association
The new Skoda Kodiaq is set to debut later this year
The new Skoda Kodiaq is set to debut later this year

Skoda has stated that its new Kodiaq seven-seater will be available with a plug-in hybrid for the first time while bringing advances in onboard safety and equipment.

The popular SUV, which debuted in 2016, has proven to be a real hit with buyers and over 800,000 examples have been produced since. Now entering into its second generation, it’s set to be fitted with a new plug-in hybrid setup alongside traditional petrol and diesel engines. A mild-hybrid engine will also be available.

New Skoda Kodiaq
The Kodiaq will feature a plug-in hybrid engine for the first time

Expected to enter production next year, the new Kodiaq will be built at Skoda’s Kvasiny plant in the Czech Republic, where it will use the same line as the Karoq. This plant used to produce the Superb, too, but the next generation of this model will be built in Bratislava from early 2024, instead, freeing up additional capacity to build the Kodiaq in Kvasiny.

Skoda has stated that it is investing 12 million euros (circa £10.3m) into the production line, which will help it to achieve a target of producing up to 410 Kodiaq models each day.

Michael Oeljeklaus, Skoda Auto board member for production and logistics, said: “The preparations for the production of our upcoming second-generation Kodiaq are already in full swing. As is typical for Škoda, we are once again using existing infrastructure while cleverly integrating new technologies.”

As well as a new range of engines, the Kodiaq will have a ‘new level’ safety, technology and versatility, which Skoda hopes will allow it to eclipse the popularity of its predecessor.

The new generation of Kodiaq is due to be revealed this autumn, with first deliveries expected the following year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]