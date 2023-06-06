Volvo axes plug-in hybrid XC40, S90 and Cross Country estates from UK line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Volvo axes plug-in hybrid XC40, S90 and Cross Country estates from UK line-up

By Press Association
The V90 Cross Country is being axed by Volvo
The V90 Cross Country is being axed by Volvo

Volvo has killed off plug-in hybrid versions of its popular XC40 SUV, as well as the S90 saloon and Cross Country-badged estates from its UK range.

It now means that customers will no longer be able to order the V90 Cross Country, V60 Cross Country, plug-in hybrid versions of the XC40 Recharge and the S90. However, ‘regular’ versions of both the V90 and V60 – as well as the standard and fully electric XC40 – will still be available for purchase.

In a statement, a Volvo Cars spokesperson said that the brand was ‘rapidly transforming’ its range of products as it moved towards ‘full electrification’.

They said: “We will naturally need to evolve and consolidate our line-up as we prioritise fully electric cars and make this technological transition.

“As a result, and based on existing orders and available production for the UK market, plug-in hybrid versions of the XC40 Recharge, along with all V60 Cross Country, V90 Cross Country and S90 variants have been removed from the UK line-up.”

Volvo S90
The S90 saloon has also been removed from Volvo’s UK line-up

It continues a theme which has seen buyers shift away from traditional estate cars and towards SUVs. Volvo recently unveiled its new flagship electric SUV – the EX90 – which takes the same seven-seater recipe as its popular XC90 but applies it to a battery-powered model instead.

Volvo – which is owned by Chinese firm Geely – aims to have 50 per cent of its sales as fully electric models by 2025. It has also pledged to put one million electrified vehicles – be that fully electric or hybrid in some form – on the roads by the same year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]