Peugeot’s new 2008 goes on sale in the UK

By Press Association
The new 2008 has a number of powertrains available
Peugeot’s new 2008 has hit the market in the UK with prices starting from £24,020.

The updated 2008 gains a wider front end with Peugeot’s new logo, while the brand’s prominent ‘claw’ shaped lights can be found at either side of the grille. Around the back, the rear lights have been given a sharper design, too.

Peugeot 2008
The new 2008 gains a revised exterior design

A simplified line-up of trim levels has been introduced for the 2008, with Active, Allure and GT specification models available. All versions have rear parking sensors, cruise control and a 10-inch touchscreen, while higher-spec Allure cars add a 10-inch digital instrument cluster and front parking sensors.

Move up to GT and you’ll find a 3D quartz digital instrument cluster added as well as full lED headlights. Inside, there’s a leather steering wheel with GT lettering, while keyless entry and wireless smartphone charging are both included too.

All models get alloy wheels included, ranging from 16-inch versions on entry-level Active models up to 17-inch diamond-cut alloys on Allure and GT trims.

The new 2008 is also available with a fully electric setup, with a 54kWh battery bringing a range of up to 251 miles between charges. However, a more traditional 1.2-litre petrol engine will also be available with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Next year a hybrid version of the 2008 will join the ranks, blending a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a new six-speed dual-clutch ‘electrifed’ gearbox which incorporates an electric motor to help reduce CO2 emissions and improve efficiency.

