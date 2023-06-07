Volvo’s new EX30 continues firm’s electric ambitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Volvo’s new EX30 continues firm’s electric ambitions

By Press Association
The EX30 is Volvo’s newest electric car
The EX30 is Volvo’s newest electric car

Volvo has expanded its line-up of electric vehicles by introducing a new battery-powered compact SUV – the EX30.

It arrives as the firm’s most compact SUV, slotting underneath the existing XC40 in the range. It’s also a vehicle with a number of reused materials in its make-up, with 25 per cent of its aluminium and 17 per cent of its steel having been recycled.

Priced from £33,795 and available to order today (June 7), the EX30 will be available with three different powertrains. There’s a single motor setup linked to a 51kWh battery, a single motor ‘Extended Range’ with a 69kWh battery and a twin motor performance model with 422bhp and the same, larger 69kWh battery.

Volvo EX30
The EX30 will be available with a range of battery options

As the name suggests, the Extended Range version will deliver the most miles between trips to the plug. Volvo claims up to 298 miles on a single top-up and the ability to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 26 minutes. The twin performance model, meanwhile, becomes the fastest-accelerating Volvo with a 0-60mph time of 3.4 seconds.

First UK cars will be available in two equipment grades, Plus and Ultra. A lower-priced Core model will also be added, but ‘at a later date’, according to Volvo.

Volvo EX30
There’s a large screen inside which runs Android Automotive

Plus models get a 12.3-inch touchscreen while, as with other new Volvo models, Google’s Automotive software is used to give quick access to popular apps and features. All versions also get heated front seats and steering wheel, as well as a rear camera and front and rear parking sensors.

Ultra adds to this specification with greater levels of driver assistance, with touches such as 360-degree camera with virtual 3D view and automatic parking included as standard. A fixed panoramic sunroof is also added with Ultra grade, alongside power-adjustable seats and 20-inch alloy wheels. It also gets a more powerful 22kW onboard charger – over the standard car’s 11kW version – for speedier charging.

As mentioned, prices for the EX30 start at £33,795 for the single motor version in Plus specification, rising to £44,495 for the twin motor performance in Ultra grade. A more rugged EX30 Cross Country is due to be added to the line-up next year, too.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]