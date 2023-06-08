Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Springtime road repairs fail to make ‘dent’ in potholes – RAC

By Press Association
EMBARGOED TO 0001 TUESDAY MARCH 24 File photo dated 04/04/18 of a car passing potholes in a road near Peterborough in Cambridgeshire. The number of potholes repaired in England and Wales fell by a fifth in the past 12 months amid a decline in road maintenance budgets, new figures from the Asphalt Industry Alliance (AIA) show.
EMBARGOED TO 0001 TUESDAY MARCH 24 File photo dated 04/04/18 of a car passing potholes in a road near Peterborough in Cambridgeshire. The number of potholes repaired in England and Wales fell by a fifth in the past 12 months amid a decline in road maintenance budgets, new figures from the Asphalt Industry Alliance (AIA) show.

Breakdowns caused by pothole damage fell by just four per cent during May, according to new figures released by the RAC.

The breakdown company attended 49,801 incidents – more than 1,600 per day – caused by potholes. This figure was second only to the 53,984 pothole-related incidents recorded in May 2018. During April 2023, the RAC went out to 52,070 pothole-related breakdowns.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: “Such has been extent of damage to UK roads, caused by winter’s ravages and poor road maintenance over many years, that the May bank holiday road travellers ran the risk of major damage and repair bills – particularly if they ventured off the main roads into the country.

“The big concern is the extra risk posed for the increased number of cyclists and bikers on to the road. Yes, the drier weather might have made the potholes easier to spot, but the sheer number of potholes means the odds are stacked against road users.”

Though the RAC says that local authorities have ‘started to get a grip’ on the ‘plague’ of potholes caused by winter and ‘patchy maintenance’, it adds that the state of the roads means that motorists on two wheels are more at risk. The RAC adds that drier conditions do tend to mean that there are more motorcyclists and cyclists on the road, too, meaning that more people are in danger of pothole-related accidents.

