Home Lifestyle Motoring

Porsche's Mission X is a 'reinterpretation of a hypercar'

By Press Association
The Mission X has a fully electric powertrain
The Mission X has a fully electric powertrain

Porsche has unveiled a striking new electric hypercar – the Mission X.

Designed to continue the theme set by iconic Porsche models of the past like the 959, Carrera GT and 918 Spyder, the Mission X measures in at 4.5 metres long and has doors that open upwards and forward like a Le Mans racer.

Porsche Mission X
The seats are finished in two different colours

The top of the car uses a lightweight glass dome with a carbon fibre frame, while stepping inside sees the driver met by two different-coloured seats. The driver’s seat is finished in ‘Kalahari Grey’, while the passenger’s chair features an ‘Andalusia Brown’ colour. The seats themselves are made from Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) with six-point seatbelts integrated into them.

There’s also a motorsport-inspired open-top steering wheel that includes all key mode switches and shift paddles. Plus, an in-car controller allows the driver to record from a number of cameras located across the car.

Porsche Design has also created a special stopwatch module that combines analogue and digital displays, allowing the passenger to see lap times and other vital data.

Porsche has said that if the Mission X enters production, it aims to be the fastest road-legal vehicle to tackle the famous Nurburgring and to have downforce ‘in excess’ of that delivered by the current 911 GT3 RS. It’s also set to have a faster charging time than the road-going Taycan Turbo S, which can already go from 10 to 80 per cent charge in as little as 25 minutes.

