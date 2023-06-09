Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Toyota puts GR86 back on sale in the UK

By Press Association
It’s still remarkably agile in the bends

Toyota has released additional allocations of its lightweight GR86 sports car.

The GR86 was released just one year ago but sold out in less than two hours, according to Toyota.

The GR86 has a more powerful engine than its predecessor

However, Toyota has announced that an additional run of GR86s will be made available to UK buyers, freeing up extra cars to buyers who missed out on the initial allocation.

Toyota has stated that the new cars will be available to buy online via a purchasing system that allows those who have signed up the waiting list the first chance to buy. It’ll be governed in chronological order, too. The firm is already expecting this second set of cars to sell out as quickly as the first and will continue to operate a waiting list should a third round of vehicles become available.

Prices for the GR86 start from £32,495, with all cars getting an eight-inch touchscreen system, alongside both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity systems. There’s also a new digital instrument setup ahead of the driver. All cars get heated seats as standard, too, while the 226-litre boot can be expanded by folding down the two rear seats.

The Toyota GR86 follows the same lightweight ethos of its predecessor, the GT86. However, the GR86 added in a more powerful 2.4-litre Boxer engine with 231bhp and 250Nm of torque. It’ll manage the zero to 60mph sprint in 6.1 seconds, too, and head onwards to a top speed of 140mph.

