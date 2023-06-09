Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Jaguar E-Type owned by Noel Edmonds heads to auction

By Press Association
The red E-Type is a sought-after model
The red E-Type is a sought-after model

A Jaguar E-Type owned by radio and television star Noel Edmonds will go under the hammer next week and is estimated to sell for more than £50,000.

The bright red 1970 E-Type Roadster was bought by the TV presenter for his then-wife Gillian in 1978, at a time when he was one of the most recognisable stars in the country hosting Top of the Pops, Swap Shop and the Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

Jaguar E-Type
Edmonds bought the Jaguar in 1978

As well as the historical prominence, the Jag is a sought-after Series II and just one of 776 roadsters built in right-hand drive.

It also retains original features, including the chassis plate, carburettor position tags, jack bag and engine.

The paperwork includes old MOTs dating back to 1978 at 76,835 miles, numerous bills, a factory hard-top roof and the logbook showing Mrs Edmonds’ ownership.

Jaguar E-Type
The interior features black leather upholstery

The E-Type is heading to auction next Wednesday, June 14, at the H&H Classics sale at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford.

It has been given an estimate of between £50,000 and £60,000 and will be offered along with another 130 classic cars

Damian Jones, H&H Classics Motor Car Specialist, said: “The Jaguar E Type is a truly iconic British classic, admired around the world for its supercar performance and timeless appeal. To be able to offer an example with celebrity prominence further enhances the car’s appeal.”

