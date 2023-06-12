Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Retaking tests costing learner drivers £45.4 million each year

By Press Association
A learner driver drives down a street in Winchester, Hampshire. Picture date: Thursday May 20, 2021.
A learner driver drives down a street in Winchester, Hampshire. Picture date: Thursday May 20, 2021.

Learner drivers in the UK are spending over £45.5 million on retaking tests each year, new research has suggested.

Government driving data – reviewed by comparison site Go Compare – found 722,192 repeat driving test attempts were conducted between April 2021 and March 2022, with more than 50,000 drivers being on ‘at least’ their sixth attempt at the test. With each test costing £62.90, millions are spent on re-taking practical examinations.

Ryan Fulthorpe, a motoring expert at Go Compare, said: “Our estimates show that retaking driving tests is costing the nation’s learners a fortune, especially for those who have multiple attempts. Plus, with the announcement of a longer wait before rebooking a test, today’s learners are facing a pricey ‘cost of failing.’

“While it might be tempting to take your test as soon as possible, taking your time and ensuring you’re fully prepared will minimise the chances of you having to stump up for another one.”

It comes as learners face having to wait 28 working days before rebooking their test if they fail, rising from the 10-working-day period that was required beforehand.

Learners could also be facing a larger wait to get licences if they do pass, with DVLA workers launching two weeks of strikes over a dispute over pay, pensions, jobs and conditions. Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) have said that the strike could lead to backlogs for licences and tachographs.