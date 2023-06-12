Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
New Toyota C-HR set to debut striking exterior design

By Press Association
The new C-HR will be unveiled soon
The new C-HR will be unveiled soon

The new Toyota C-HR is predicted to bring a modern, futuristic design when it debuts later this month.

The compact C-HR, which is the smallest crossover model in the Toyota’s range, will come with a full-width rear lightbar which has become a common sight in the segment. The light bar also incorporates both Toyota and C-HR names. An initial teaser image showcases the eye-catching design feature, while the silhouette also reveals boxy wheel arches, giving the C-HR a chunky, off-road-inspired look.

Toyota has already given a glimpse of what the new model could look like with the C-HR Prologue concept, which was designed to showcase an idea of what the model might resemble when it debuts on June 26.

The previous-generation car was well-known for its angular and futuristic exterior design, making it stand out in the class.

However, this new version is expected to introduce a more tech-heavy interior with some of Toyota’s latest features such as a large touchscreen infotainment setup and smartphone integration systems like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It’ll also be offered with a ‘regular’ hybrid engine alongside a new plug-in hybrid system that’ll give drivers the ability to travel on fully electric power for a certain number of miles. Further details of this are expected to be released at the car’s debut.

The C-HR enters into a segment with a number of rivals, including the Volkswagen Taigo and Seat Ateca.