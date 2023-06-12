Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Ford opens high-tech EV production facility in Germany

By Press Association
The new facility will build thousands of EVs each year
The new facility will build thousands of EVs each year

Ford has opened the doors of its new electric vehicle production facility that will build the firm’s ‘next generation’ of EVs.

The Cologne Electric Vehicle Centre opens following €2bn (circa £1.7bn) investment to re-tool the plant, which was originally opened in 1930.

Now, Ford expects the high-tech facility to have an annual production of 250,000 electric vehicles as the firm pushes to reach a ‘run rate’ of two million EVs annually by the end of 2026.

Situated in a 125-hectare site, the facility will produce the electric Explorer as well as a second electric vehicle which is expected to be unveiled shortly. The production site will also be Ford’s first carbon-neutral assembly plant as the firm aims to achieve carbon neutrality across its European operations – including facilities, logistics and suppliers – by 2035.

Bill Ford, executive chair, said: “Opening the Cologne EV Center is the start of a new generation of clean manufacturing and electric vehicles in Europe“

“This facility will now be one of the most efficient and environmentally responsible plants in the entire industry. I am thrilled to continue working toward a zero emissions future for our children and grandchildren.”

The Cologne facility has produced a number of iconic cars including the Model A, Capri and Granada, but is now switching to become one of the most cutting-edge plants that Ford has. It features self-learning machines, for example, as well as autonomous transport systems.

Martin Sander, general manager of Ford Model e in Europe, said: “The Cologne EV Center signals the start of a new era for Ford in Europe

“We are once again redefining auto manufacturing, implementing advanced technologies to build fully connected, software-defined vehicles that meet our customers’ demand for zero emission mobility.”