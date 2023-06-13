Renault’s new 5 will get cost-saving vehicle-to-grid charging

Drivers of the upcoming electric Renault 5 could save on running costs by selling energy back to the grid.

The new Renault 5 – which is set to launch in the UK in 2025 – will feature a new vehicle-to-grid charging system, making it one of the first vehicles on sale to incorporate the technology.

Also referred to as ‘bidirectional charging’, the system allows drivers to feed energy from their vehicle back into the grid. It also means that EV owners can charge up at off-peak times and make every day driving less expensive. Plus, vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology means that the car’s on-board battery can be used to power domestic appliances, such as a vacuum cleaner or light.

The system is being launched under Renault’s ‘Mobilize’ mobility arm. The company will also be supplying the ‘Powerbox’ bidirectional charging station which will be installed at an owner’s home and will allow them to feed power back and forth from vehicle to property.

Corinne Frasson, Director of Energy Services at Mobilize, said: “Thanks to Mobilize V2G, cars become an energy reserve. All drivers have to do is regularly connect their vehicle to the Powerbox to optimize their electricity bill and cut carbon from their mobility. On average, the cost of charging is cut by half. That is how Mobilize’s mobility solutions are more sustainable and affordable.”

A smartphone app will allow users to pre-programme the bidirectional charging. Users set a time when the vehicle is going to be used next – alongside the required battery level – and the system will automatically charge up when the energy is at its lowest price.