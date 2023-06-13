Renault’s new 5 will get cost-saving vehicle-to-grid charging

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renault’s new 5 will get cost-saving vehicle-to-grid charging

By Press Association
(Renault)
(Renault)

Drivers of the upcoming electric Renault 5 could save on running costs by selling energy back to the grid.

The new Renault 5 – which is set to launch in the UK in 2025 – will feature a new vehicle-to-grid charging system, making it one of the first vehicles on sale to incorporate the technology.

Also referred to as ‘bidirectional charging’, the system allows drivers to feed energy from their vehicle back into the grid. It also means that EV owners can charge up at off-peak times and make every day driving less expensive. Plus, vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology means that the car’s on-board battery can be used to power domestic appliances, such as a vacuum cleaner or light.

The system is being launched under Renault’s ‘Mobilize’ mobility arm. The company will also be supplying the ‘Powerbox’ bidirectional charging station which will be installed at an owner’s home and will allow them to feed power back and forth from vehicle to property.

Corinne Frasson, Director of Energy Services at Mobilize, said: “Thanks to Mobilize V2G, cars become an energy reserve. All drivers have to do is regularly connect their vehicle to the Powerbox to optimize their electricity bill and cut carbon from their mobility. On average, the cost of charging is cut by half. That is how Mobilize’s mobility solutions are more sustainable and affordable.”

A smartphone app will allow users to pre-programme the bidirectional charging. Users set a time when the vehicle is going to be used next – alongside the required battery level – and the system will automatically charge up when the energy is at its lowest price.