Jeremy Clarkson delivers on beer promise following Alpine F1 podium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Jeremy Clarkson delivers on beer promise following Alpine F1 podium

By Press Association
Jeremy Clarkson leaves the Noel Coward Theatre in London after watching a performance of “Quiz”.
Jeremy Clarkson leaves the Noel Coward Theatre in London after watching a performance of “Quiz”.

Jeremy Clarkson has hand-delivered crates of his beer to the Alpine F1 team following a social media challenge.

The Grand Tour presenter tweeted halfway through last month’s Monaco Grand Prix to pledge his support for the racing team, stating: “Come on Alpine. I’ll buy you all a pint if you get a podium here.”

Soon after, team driver Esteban Ocon crossed the line in third place, arriving just behind pole-position Max Verstappen and second-place Fernando Alonso. At the time, Clarkson followed up on his initial tweet with a post stating: “Well done Alpine. I owe you many Hawkstones.”

He has now delivered on his promise, turning up at the Alpine F1 HQ in Enstone, Oxfordshire, alongside Clarkson’s Farm co-star Kaleb Cooper and a trailer full of his own Hawkstone Beer. The beer brand was launched in 2021, with its primary ingredients coming directly from Clarkson’s Diddly Squat farm in Chipping Norton, only around 20 minutes from the Alpine F1 team base.

Clarkson appeared on his Lamborghini tractor, which plays a starring role in Clarkson’s Farm, and handed out beers to members of the Alpine F1 team.

Alpine tweeted following the delivery, saying: “Delivering on his word. Cheers for the beers, Jeremy Clarkson.”

The Alpine F1 team couldn’t quite live up to its podium-placing drive in Monaco at the recent Spanish Grand Prix, however, with Ocon coming in eighth and teammate Pierre Gasly taking 10th position.