Jeremy Clarkson delivers on beer promise following Alpine F1 podium

Jeremy Clarkson has hand-delivered crates of his beer to the Alpine F1 team following a social media challenge.

The Grand Tour presenter tweeted halfway through last month’s Monaco Grand Prix to pledge his support for the racing team, stating: “Come on Alpine. I’ll buy you all a pint if you get a podium here.”

Soon after, team driver Esteban Ocon crossed the line in third place, arriving just behind pole-position Max Verstappen and second-place Fernando Alonso. At the time, Clarkson followed up on his initial tweet with a post stating: “Well done Alpine. I owe you many Hawkstones.”

He has now delivered on his promise, turning up at the Alpine F1 HQ in Enstone, Oxfordshire, alongside Clarkson’s Farm co-star Kaleb Cooper and a trailer full of his own Hawkstone Beer. The beer brand was launched in 2021, with its primary ingredients coming directly from Clarkson’s Diddly Squat farm in Chipping Norton, only around 20 minutes from the Alpine F1 team base.

Realising you had to honour your bet 😆 #Alpine pic.twitter.com/jSfU6juxji — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) June 13, 2023

Clarkson appeared on his Lamborghini tractor, which plays a starring role in Clarkson’s Farm, and handed out beers to members of the Alpine F1 team.

Alpine tweeted following the delivery, saying: “Delivering on his word. Cheers for the beers, Jeremy Clarkson.”

The Alpine F1 team couldn’t quite live up to its podium-placing drive in Monaco at the recent Spanish Grand Prix, however, with Ocon coming in eighth and teammate Pierre Gasly taking 10th position.