Nyobolt EV concept brings batteries that can be fully charged in ‘less than six minutes’

A British-based technology firm has created a lightweight battery-powered model kitted out with rapid charging systems that enable it to charge up in less than six minutes.

The new model has been designed by Julian Thomson – who originally penned the lightweight Elise S1 – under the banner of Warwick-based design agency Callum. The company was founded by ex-JLR design boss Ian Callum, with this new concept representing what the agency is capable of.

The Nyobolt EV feature a removable composite roof

The new EV bears a striking resemblance to the original Elise, with a similar front-end design and twin headlight layout. It also features the same bonnet intake as the lightweight Lotus. It is, however, 100mm wider and 150mm wider than the original. The contrasting composite roof panel can also be removed to create a full open-air experience.

But far from being a static display, this car is a fully-functioning model which incorporates battery technology from Cambridge-based Nyobolt. Thanks to the firm’s systems, the electric model can deliver up to 155 miles of range, yet a full charge can be returned in under six minutes using ‘existing charging infrastructure’. The battery has also been tested for over 2,000 fast charging cycles with no signs of degradation.

The Nyobolt EV can be charged in under six minutes

Aleck Jones, creative lead at Callum, said: “The aim was to evolve the design and bring it up to date while keeping that iconic sports car character that was so well received in the Elise.

“Nyobolt’s technology allows this car to tick all the boxes that made the original Elise such a desirable drivers’ car with a cult following, but it’s electric. These two things don’t usually come hand-in-hand due to weight and battery packaging constraints.”