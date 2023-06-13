Nyobolt EV concept brings batteries that can be fully charged in ‘less than six minutes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nyobolt EV concept brings batteries that can be fully charged in ‘less than six minutes’

By Press Association
The Nyobolt EV is a showcase of some of the latest EV tech
The Nyobolt EV is a showcase of some of the latest EV tech

A British-based technology firm has created a lightweight battery-powered model kitted out with rapid charging systems that enable it to charge up in less than six minutes.

The new model has been designed by Julian Thomson – who originally penned the lightweight Elise S1 – under the banner of Warwick-based design agency Callum. The company was founded by ex-JLR design boss Ian Callum, with this new concept representing what the agency is capable of.

Nyobolt EV
The Nyobolt EV feature a removable composite roof

The new EV bears a striking resemblance to the original Elise, with a similar front-end design and twin headlight layout. It also features the same bonnet intake as the lightweight Lotus. It is, however, 100mm wider and 150mm wider than the original. The contrasting composite roof panel can also be removed to create a full open-air experience.

But far from being a static display, this car is a fully-functioning model which incorporates battery technology from Cambridge-based Nyobolt. Thanks to the firm’s systems, the electric model can deliver up to 155 miles of range, yet a full charge can be returned in under six minutes using ‘existing charging infrastructure’. The battery has also been tested for over 2,000 fast charging cycles with no signs of degradation.

Nyobolt EV
The Nyobolt EV can be charged in under six minutes

Aleck Jones, creative lead at Callum, said: “The aim was to evolve the design and bring it up to date while keeping that iconic sports car character that was so well received in the Elise.

“Nyobolt’s technology allows this car to tick all the boxes that made the original Elise such a desirable drivers’ car with a cult following, but it’s electric. These two things don’t usually come hand-in-hand due to weight and battery packaging constraints.”