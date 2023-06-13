First ‘sustainable’ fuel now available to UK classic car drivers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First ‘sustainable’ fuel now available to UK classic car drivers

By Press Association
The sustainable fuel is made from second-generation biofuel material
A new plant-based sustainable petrol is available for purchase by UK motorists for the first time.

Fuel specialists Coryton has developed the fuel which promises ‘at least’ a 65 per cent reduction in greenhouse gases compared with traditional petrol.

It uses second-generation biofuel material, such as straw or waste from crops that wouldn’t be used anywhere else. Because of this, the fuel is using carbon that already exists in the atmosphere which these plants absorb as they grow. It means that cars don’t release additional CO2 that is ‘locked’ in usual fossil fuels.

The fuel – called Sustain Classic – has been designed for classic cars, though Coryton says that it can be used on any vehicle which runs on standard petrol. It’s also made with a premium additive package included which helps to keep an engine clean while it runs. It’ll cost from £3.80 per litre, too, and will be available initially from distributor Motor Spirit at Bicester Heritage from June 13. Coryton states that further retailers will be added soon, too.

Andrew Willson, CEO at Coryton, said: “We believe that Sustain Classic is the world’s first ever sustainable fuel catering for classic vehicles, providing a credible and convenient way to run vintage vehicles without the need for fossil fuels. It’s fully certified, tested, and developed right here in the UK at our world-class blending facility.

“It’s estimated that there are almost half a million classic cars in the UK, each one with its own unique purpose, build and history. By creating a collection of second-generation biofuels that are compatible with their needs, as well as those of other vintage vehicles, we hope to provide these much-loved motors with a more sustainable future and preserve them for years to come.”