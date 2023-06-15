Vauxhall’s Astra Sports Tourer GSe hits the road in the UK

Vauxhall’s new Astra Sports Tourer GSe has gone on sale in the UK priced from £43,250.

Billed as the ‘electrified performance’ version of the standard Astra Sports Tourer, the GSe – which stands for Grand Sport Electric – incorporates steering and suspension upgrades designed to make it better to drive through the bends.

It also sits alongside Grandland GSe and Astra GSe models, which are already on sale.

The Astra Sports Tourer GSe combines petrol and electric power

The Astra Sports Tourer GSe combines a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol with an electric motor for a combined output of 22bhp and 360Nm of torque. Vauxhall says that this is enough to get the Astra Sports Tourer GSe from 0-60mph in 7.3 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 146mph.

Plus, because of its 12.4kWh battery, it can also achieve up to 39 miles of purely electric driving while also delivering CO2 emissions of 26g/km.

Compared with the standard Astra Sports Tourer, the GSe features springs which are 11 per cent stiffer while Frequency Selective Damping helps to adjust the car’s ride to help make it smoother and more balanced regardless of the surface. The GSe’s steering response has also been made nine per cent quicker over regular versions.

Inside there are Alcantara-trimmed seats and a leather steering wheel

The exterior has been given a number of upgrades, including 10mm drop in ride height and 18-inch alloy wheels. A contrast black roof and matching black Vauxhall logos are also included. All versions get adaptive LED headlights and tinted rear windows, too.

Stepping inside you’ll find Alcantara-trimmed performance front seats, a leather steering wheel and a full 10-inch touchscreen system with matching 10-inch driver display.

The new Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer GSe is available to order now.