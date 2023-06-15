Vauxhall’s Astra Sports Tourer GSe hits the road in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Vauxhall’s Astra Sports Tourer GSe hits the road in the UK

By Press Association
There’s a 10mm drop in ride height and upgraded alloys
There’s a 10mm drop in ride height and upgraded alloys

Vauxhall’s new Astra Sports Tourer GSe has gone on sale in the UK priced from £43,250.

Billed as the ‘electrified performance’ version of the standard Astra Sports Tourer, the GSe – which stands for Grand Sport Electric – incorporates steering and suspension upgrades designed to make it better to drive through the bends.

It also sits alongside Grandland GSe and Astra GSe models, which are already on sale.

Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer GSe
The Astra Sports Tourer GSe combines petrol and electric power

The Astra Sports Tourer GSe combines a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol with an electric motor for a combined output of 22bhp and 360Nm of torque. Vauxhall says that this is enough to get the Astra Sports Tourer GSe from 0-60mph in 7.3 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 146mph.

Plus, because of its 12.4kWh battery, it can also achieve up to 39 miles of purely electric driving while also delivering CO2 emissions of 26g/km.

Compared with the standard Astra Sports Tourer, the GSe features springs which are 11 per cent stiffer while Frequency Selective Damping helps to adjust the car’s ride to help make it smoother and more balanced regardless of the surface. The GSe’s steering response has also been made nine per cent quicker over regular versions.

Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer GSe
Inside there are Alcantara-trimmed seats and a leather steering wheel

The exterior has been given a number of upgrades, including 10mm drop in ride height and 18-inch alloy wheels. A contrast black roof and matching black Vauxhall logos are also included. All versions get adaptive LED headlights and tinted rear windows, too.

Stepping inside you’ll find Alcantara-trimmed performance front seats, a leather steering wheel and a full 10-inch touchscreen system with matching 10-inch driver display.

The new Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer GSe is available to order now.

More from The Courier

Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron both got game time for Scotland under-21s. Image: SNS
Dundee duo help Scotland under-21s to Norway draw
Left to right - Elizabeth Garity (22) from Boston, USA, Maja Kuehner (23) from Germany and Felicia Kroon (23) from Sweden all graduated in Neuro Science. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews University graduations 2023: Pictures from day four
CR0043500, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Big Top Circus Vegas. Picture shows; Performers at Big Top Circus Vegas, press photo call. The show girls including Amy Findlay (Centre) who has links to Dundee Thursday 15th June 2023 Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Watch: 'Dream come true' as showgirl Amy returns to old Dundee stomping ground with…
Large crowd of people walking behind a rainbow flag in front of The Courier building in Dundee city centre during the Dundee Pride event.
ERIN HARDEE: Dundee Pride was our day to be unashamedly ourselves - deny us…
There’s a 10mm drop in ride height and upgraded alloys
Thursday court round-up — Man in court after Perth school lockdown
Dr John Blair, former surgeon at Perth and a past dux of Dundee High School.
Dr John Blair: Retired Perth surgeon and Dundee High School dux dies
Edinburgh High Court and Peter Buller.
Fife predator jailed for sex attacks on women and young girls
Chris Kane celebrates scoring for St Johnstone against Livingston.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs 6-month contract
Assistant chief fire officer David Farries.
Fire chief says stations WILL close as he addresses Fife appliance cuts
The missing falcon from the Scottish Deer Centre.
The Scottish Deer Centre appeals to public for help tracing missing falcon