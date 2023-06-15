Vauxhall’s Crossland successor to get fully electric version

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Vauxhall’s Crossland successor to get fully electric version

By Press Association
The Crossland is a practical crossover option
The Crossland is a practical crossover option

The replacement for the current Vauxhall Crossland will be available with a fully-electric version for the first time.

The move means that every vehicle in the Vauxhall range will be offered with a battery-powered version and expands on a range of five electric models that is currently offered.

The Grandland GSe is now Vauxhall’s most powerful car. (Vauxhall)

The new Crossland model will arrive next year, joining battery-powered Vauxhall models like the Corsa Electric, Mokka Electric and Combo Life Electric. A new electric version of the Astra has just gone on sale, too.

The arrival of the electric Crossland will coincide with the launch of an electric version of the larger Grandland, too, completing the range of fully electric Vauxhall vehicles.

James Taylor, managing director, Vauxhall, said: “2024 will see us achieve the significant milestone of offering a fully-electric variant across our entire model line-up.

“It also confirms that going forward, all future Vauxhall models will be offered with a fully-electric variant from launch – demonstrating our commitment towards driving Britain to a brighter, electric future.”

A number of plug-in hybrid models will be sold alongside the fully electric versions, including the Astra, Astra Sports Tourer and Grandland. Vauxhall has also stated that it will be introducing a new, more efficient ‘regular’ hybrid engine to its range, kicking off with the new Corsa that will be available later this year.

There are also models within Vauxhall’s newly-created performance GSe arm, which aims to combine electrified propulsion with upgraded steering and chassis setups.

More from The Courier

Edinburgh High Court and Peter Buller.
Fife predator jailed for sex attacks on women and young girls
Chris Kane celebrates scoring for St Johnstone against Livingston.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs 6-month contract
Assistant chief fire officer David Farries.
Fire chief says stations WILL close as he addresses Fife appliance cuts
The missing falcon from the Scottish Deer Centre.
The Scottish Deer Centre appeals to public for help tracing missing falcon
Gary Clelland inside the new St Andrews store
'Feel-good' opticians to open new St Andrews store
Humza Yousaf seated next to Nicola Sturgeon, who is standing at her desk addressing the Scottish Parliament.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf's misplaced loyalty to Sturgeon could take down him and his…
The Atlantic 85 is craned into Arbroath harbour. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Watch as controversial Atlantic 85 lifeboat arrives at Arbroath for RNLI trials
Ongoing recovery operation for overturned lorry at New Inn Roundabout
A92 road closed southbound near Balfarg due to overturned lorry
First Minister Humza Yousaf arrives for an SNP group meeting at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Picture date: Tuesday June 13, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
SNP 'scraps' mystery A9 announcement as Humza Yousaf under pressure to end delays
Ewan Otoo is set to rejoin Dunfermline on a permanent basis from Celtic. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dunfermline set to seal permanent deal for Celtic loan star Ewan Otoo