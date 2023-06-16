NIO launches first electric estate car – the ET5 Touring

Chinese EV firm NIO has launched a new practicality-focused electric estate car- the ET5 Touring.

Designed to offer a practical interior alongside a ‘dynamic and sporting drive’, the ET5 Touring brings with it perfect 50:50 weight distribution and a low centre of gravity. It also incorporates a powerful dual-motor powertrain delivering 489bhp, allowing for a 0-60mph time of just under four seconds.

The ET5 Touring uses a 75kWh battery which can deliver up to 270 miles of range while a larger 100kWh battery option brings a range of up to 348 miles. Plus, as well as regular charging, the ET5 Touring can use one of NIO’s battery swap locations, which will install a fresh battery into the car in less than five minutes.

The ET5 Touring can travel for up to 348 miles on a charge

But alongside this performance, it’s able to offer a 450-litre boot with a further 42 litres of underboot storage space, while the rear seats can be folded down 40:20:40 to transform this into a 1,300-litre area. NIO has also given the ET5 Touring a low lip height so loading heavier items into the boot can be done easily.

A number of storage options, including magnetic load space straps and storage nets allow users to hang backs and secure items easily in the boot area. There’s even a portable torch which can be removed from its charging port in the boot.

Inside, there’s a large central screen

Black roof rails will come as standard, as well as a choice of 10 exterior colours, four interior shades and four 19- and 20-inch alloy wheel designs.

Inside, there’s a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch central display. There’s also a Dolby Atmos 23-speaker sound setup,

The ET5 Touring has been confirmed for release in Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark, but it’s expected that it’ll be coming to the UK shortly too.