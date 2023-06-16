Aehra’s electric saloon brings sleek looks and 497-mile range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Aehra’s electric saloon brings sleek looks and 497-mile range

By Press Association
Aehra claims a range of up to 497 miles
Aehra claims a range of up to 497 miles

Italian electric car company Aehra has released a new electric saloon capable of travelling up to 497 miles on a single charge.

Revealed at the Milano Monza Motor Show, the saloon features double ‘falcon’ doors which help when getting in and out of the vehicle, while materials such as forged carbon fibre help to keep the car’s overall weight down.

Aehra Saloon
The saloon’s aero shape helps it to cut through the air

The saloon has been given a smooth and slippery design to aid with aerodynamics, with a top portion which flows from the bonnet to the windscreen and over the roofline.

Hazim Nada, Aehra co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “The debut of the Aehra Sedan, just eight months after we revealed our first SUV model and the recent announcement of our partnership with Miba Battery Systems, confirms that Aehra remains firmly on track in its strategic mission to deliver a step-change in the design, customer, and ownership experience of ultra-premium electric vehicles.”

Aehra Saloon
The saloon uses lightweight materials throughout

Aehra has not given a glimpse of the saloon’s interior, but it’s likely to follow a similar theme to the SUV. That model features a full-width dashboard-mounted display, which can be adapted depending on the type of driving situation. For example, it will move lower down to only display key information such as speed and range during normal driving, allowing the person behind the wheel to fully concentrate on the road ahead.

However, when parked, the screen can extend upwards to provide a theatre-style multimedia experience.

It’s expected that the Aehra saloon will go on sale in 2026, where it’ll look to rival the likes of the Porsche Taycan and Mercedes EQS.

More from The Courier

Brewdog and Fussy have launched a beer scented deodorant. Image: Fussy
BrewDog launches 'world first' beer-scented deodorant
Elliott Parish.
St Johnstone part company with goalkeeper Elliott Parish
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Liam Fox: Former Dundee United boss has rejoined former club Hearts. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Ex-Dundee United boss Liam Fox appointed Hearts B team head coach
Volunteers and staff members standing outside The Birks Cinema.
Netflix, cost of living and 'glorious weather' leave Aberfeldy cinema at threat of closure
Site of the former Mountcastle Quarry and now the located of Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park.
£15m plan for holiday lodges at Fife quarry unveiled
photo shows Sam Eljamel next to a diagram of a brain.
COURIER OPINION: Public inquiry must be held into disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel cover-up claims
Police on Mains Road in Dundee
Three men arrested after 'disturbance' on Dundee street
ARBROATH, SCOTLAND - APRIL 22: A general stadium view during a cinch Championship match between Arbroath and Cove Rangers at Gayfield Park, on April 22, 2023, in Arbroath, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group)
Arbroath sign Linlithgow Rose goal machine Mark Stowe
Christine Galloway left customers tens of thousands of pounds out of pocket. Image: DC Thomson
Fife fraudster jailed for £350k motorhomes scam