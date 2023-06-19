Reliant Regal from Only Fools and Horses sells for nearly £20,000

A 1972 Reliant Regal believed to be one of only half a dozen ‘star cars’ to feature in the hit comedy show ‘Only Fools and Horses’ has sold for £19,350 at auction.

The Regal Supervan III was sold without reserve yet kept climbing when it went under the hammer, with many attending the Classic Car Auctions sale on June 17 keen to get their hands on the iconic three-wheeler.

The famous van is easy to spot in traffic (Classic Car Auctions)

The car in question came from a private collector who had owned it since 2021, though it had also been previously owned by John Mansfield from the BBC. The eye-catching yellow paintwork is present and correct, as is the iconic Trotters Independent Trading Company logo on the side.

Classic Car Auctions says that the Regal underwent recent recommissioning works in preparation for the auction, with new tyres fitted and the braking system overhauled. Plus, the fuel system was completely checked through to ensure that it was in proper working order.

The Regal comes complete with fluffy dice (Classic Car Auctions)

It came complete with roof rack, suitcase, fluffy dice and even an inflatable doll which made an appearance in Series 6 of Only Fools and Horses, during the second episode ‘Danger UXD’.

The interior also features leather seating and original wood finishing for the dashboard. With 97,000 miles on the clock, the Regal is just shy of the famous 100,000-mile marker for any classic car.

A number of other classics also jumped to high prices during the auction, including a 1990 Ford Sierra Sapphire Cosworth 4×4 which sold for £39.375 and a 1993 Toyota Supra which fetched £26,550.