Long-term report: A Volkswagen Multivan arrives on the fleet

By Press Association
The exterior is sleek and quite understated
The exterior is sleek and quite understated

What could possibly be the perfect replacement for the Volkswagen Caddy I’d been running since January 2023? That’s right – its larger and considerably more van-shaped brother, the Multivan.

Aware I’m quickly becoming a serial multi-purpose-vehicle-loving journalist, I’ve been living with some very practical cars over the past 10 months. So I’m probably ideally placed to tell you whether the Volkswagen Multivan is a good choice if you need a vehicle of its size and practicalities.

That verdict is some time off though because the Multivan has only recently arrived and I’m only just getting used to it. Let me describe why I’m running one for a couple of months.

Volkswagen Multivan
Sliding doors make access easy

Volkswagen, seemingly unlike any other carmaker at the moment, hasn’t abandoned the good old multi-purpose vehicle, or ‘MPV’, or people-carrier, if you will. Most car manufacturers have ditched these oh-so-practical vehicles and replaced them with more svelte and of-the-moment SUVs. For people who need to transport many people and things, this is proving to be a problem, and I’m keen to spend some time in a vehicle whose very purpose is to be practical.

Along with its Caddy range of small people-movers, Volkswagen has a plethora of different options for those requiring more space, more seats, more flexibility, more… well, more of everything. The Multivan is part of a three-prong replacement for the old ‘T6’ Transporter van; there’s a new Transporter van on the way (that’s based heavily on the new Ford Transit, actually), the retro electric ID. Buzz and this – the Multivan – which, incidentally, is the only one with ‘T7’ in its official name. It’s the more down-to-earth people carrier of the three and replaces the old Sharan (remember that?) and the Transporter-derived Caravelle.

Volkswagen Multivan
The Multivan aims to deliver loads of practicality

I say down to earth, but no Multivan on sale in the UK is some basic bus with no personality, and certainly, not this one that’s arrived to stay with me. KY22 WXM comes straight off Volkswagen UK’s press fleet with a healthy 11,000 miles on the clock. In fact, I even drove this particular van last summer when judging the annual Caravan and Motorhome Club Towcar of the Year competition when it scooped the ‘Large Family Car’ gong.

Being a car straight off VW’s fleet it naturally comes in a fancy specification to begin with and has a whole smattering of optional gizmos. This one is in range-topping Style specification so it gets electric sliding doors, digital dials, heated front seats and an electric tailgate with hands-free operation.

Volkswagen Multivan
The seats can easily be slid on their rails

The options fitted are an upgraded infotainment system (£294), wireless phone charging (for a pricey £432), a fabulous panoramic glass roof (£1,050) and the electrically deployable towbar (£900). The colour is extra too – Starlight Blue Metallic at £930 – and while it’s very smart, I can’t help but feel it gives the Multivan the air of being straight off an episode of The Apprentice. This vehicle also gets six four individual seats in the back to boost its mobile boardroom credentials.

Despite its name and it being sold under VW’s Commercial Vehicles division, the Multivan technically isn’t a car as under its boxy body lies the same platform used on the Golf, Audi A3 and a whole number of VW Group cars. That means it comes with a choice of engines that are all available in VW’s car range, so there’s a plug-in hybrid, some diesels and a couple of petrols.

Volkswagen Multivan
The Multivan gets Volkswagen’s latest infotainment

Diesel would be the natural choice for a vehicle this large for me, but KY22 WXM gets the most powerful petrol – a 2.0-litre with just over 200bhp. I’ll have to report back on whether this is a good engine for such a hefty vehicle.

Initial impressions are good. I like the lofty driving position, the supple ride and the fantastic sliding console. There are a pair of runners that run from front to back allowing the console to be positioned anywhere in the vehicle. It contains some cubbies and a couple of cupholders, but also, rather neatly, it rises up allowing two tables to fold out from it. Again, perfect for candidates on The Apprentice or perhaps for picnics for children.

The Multivan won’t have it easy for long, though, as it’s off on a family holiday to Devon soon…

  • Price: £58,253
  • Engine: 2.0-litre petrol
  • Power: 201bhp
  • Torque: 320Nm
  • 0-60mph: 8.8 seconds
  • Top speed: 124mph
  • Fuel economy: 31.4mpg (WLTP combined)
  • Emissions: 207g/km
  • Mileage: 11,260

