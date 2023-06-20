Parking sensors top list of car ‘must haves’ – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parking sensors top list of car ‘must haves’ – survey

By Press Association
Parking sensors are a must-have feature for many drivers
Parking sensors have topped a list of ‘must have’ features required by motorists on their next car, while a CD player remains a key requirement despite the popularity of streaming services.

Three-in-five drivers see parking sensors as a ‘must have’ for their next car, followed up by satellite navigation which is required by 57 per cent of drivers.

It’s part of a poll of 13,000 drivers by the AA, which also found that despite the popularity of music streaming services, a quarter of drivers would still like to have a CD player on their next new car. They’re more popular among older drivers, however, with 26 per cent of those aged 55 and over regarding them as ‘non-negotiable’ in their next car purchase.

In contrast, just 13 per cent of 18 to 34-year-olds feel like they need a CD player in their next vehicle. Within this age group, being able to connect your phone to the car’s system via Bluetooth is seen as a far more crucial function with 66 per cent seeing it as a ‘must have’.

Mark Oakley, director of AA Cars, said: “Car technology is constantly improving, and features that were once regarded as premium add-ons are increasingly fitted as standard on many models.

“Parking sensors, which emerged as the number one ‘must have’ among UK drivers, are widely available in cars manufactured by the country’s favourite brands, including Ford and Volkswagen. As more nearly-new vehicles make their way onto the second-hand market, formerly top-of-the-range tech like parking cameras is becoming increasingly accessible.”

Some 41 per cent of drivers also wanted a rear-view parking camera in their next car, while 53 per cent and 48 per cent would like to see a heated windscreen and USB charging respectively. Winter-friendly heated seats were also a popular option with 28 per cent of drivers putting this down as their ‘must have’ feature.

