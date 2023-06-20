New Mercedes E-Class Estate arrives with more interior space and extra tech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

New Mercedes E-Class Estate arrives with more interior space and extra tech

By Press Association
The front end of the E-Class takes design cues from electric Mercedes models
The front end of the E-Class takes design cues from electric Mercedes models

Mercedes has released its latest version of the E-Class Estate, bringing even more spaciousness to the practicality-focused model.

The E-Class has widened by 28mm over its predecessor, while the wheelbase has been extended by 22mm. Mercedes says that because of these extensions, the E-Class can offer more knee room for passengers sitting in the back, while elbow room has also increased.

When it comes to boot space, the 615 litres offered is slightly down on the 640 litres you would’ve found in the previous E-Class Estate, but it’s still more than you’ll find in rivals like the Audi A6 Avant and BMW 5 Series Touring, which offer 586 and 560 litres of boot space respectively. The luggage capacity of the E-Class can be increased to 1,830 litres by folding down the rear seats, too.

New Mercedes E-Class
Mercedes has both widened the E-Class and extended its wheelbase

Plug-in hybrid versions also see a drop in boot capacity due to the fitment of the batteries, though it still stands at a respectable 460 litres and can be expanded to 1,675 litres by folding the rear seats down.

The Estate also incorporates many of the design touches seen on other Mercedes models, such as the prominent front grille and sleek rear section which incorporates a chrome trim bar.

Inside, the E-Class can be equipped with Mercedes’ MBUX Superscreen setup alongside an optional front passenger screen. Mercedes has stated that in Europe, this secondary screen will allow passengers to watch television or stream internet videos. The driver, however, cannot see this content. It hasn’t been confirmed whether this feature will be heading to the UK.

New Mercedes E-Class
The MBUX system includes a full-width display

Mercedes has also confirmed that a number of third-party apps – such as Angry Birds, TikTok and Zoom – will be available to install and played via the car’s central screen.

All of the screens and systems within the new E-Class are powered by a single processor, rather than different ‘domains’ on the previous model. This helps to improve responsiveness and computer speed.

As with the updated E-Class saloon, the Estate will be sold with a number of petrol and diesel engines alongside a plug-in hybrid offering. Full prices and specifications are expected to be announced shortly.

More from The Courier

Dunnolly House is on the banks of the Tay in Aberfeldy. Image: Thorntons
Beautiful turreted mansion on banks of the Tay in Aberfeldy on sale for just…
The Breadalbane Community Campus.
Breadalbane pool in Aberfeldy shut for third day over 'technical issue'
Timex strikes of 1993. Image: DC Thomson.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Joys of learning about family ties to Timex in Dundee
Cartwright assaulted the woman in front of witnesses at Rex Park, Dunfermline. Image: Google.
More than four years in prison for Dunfermline domestic abuser
Shirley-Anne Somerville.
Shirley-Anne Somerville: Fife MSP on 'difficult' Nicola Sturgeon arrest
Peter Roy (left) and his son, also Peter, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Crieff father-and-son plagued neighbours during dispute
Megan Cape. Image: Facebook.
St Andrews hotel worker abused police after drink-drive crash
Jim McLean waves to the fans after his last game in charge of Dundee United in 1993. Image: SNS.
Dundee United, Liverpool's Boot Room and the quest to replace Jim McLean
Eilish Cowan with dad Lawrence outside the Scottish Parliament. Image: Supplied
Fife dad urges government rethink over disabled children's funding
Mr Adams outside the fire-hit West Wemyss boat club.
'Like The Godfather': Dead deer left in doorway of Fife boat club night before…