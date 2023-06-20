How can I make car journeys as relaxing as possible this summer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

How can I make car journeys as relaxing as possible this summer?

By Press Association
Heavy traffic for Southbound travellers on the M5 motorway near Bristol for the bank holiday weekend. Britons were sweltering in the highest May temperature for more than 50 years.
Heavy traffic for Southbound travellers on the M5 motorway near Bristol for the bank holiday weekend. Britons were sweltering in the highest May temperature for more than 50 years.

The summer holidays are on the horizon, bringing nearer a time when many people in the UK pack up their cars and head off on an adventure. That might be abroad or within the UK but wherever you’re heading, these trips can prove a little stressful from time to time.

Fortunately, we’ve got a couple of handy hints and tips to bear in mind that can help to smoothen out the journey and make it as low-stress as possible. Let’s dive in.

Make sure you prepare

Electric car tyres
Drivers should check their car’s tyres before a long journey. (Hyundai)

A little preparation goes a long way when it comes to summer journeys. Giving yourself plenty of time to make those key mechanical checks can really pay dividends and can help avoid a potential breakdown further down the line.

So make sure that your car is all topped up with washer fluid and that the oil levels are correct, too. Plus, you need to check that your tyres are inflated to the correct pressures – you’ll find these in the vehicle handbook – and are adjusted if you’re carrying a lot of extra weight such as with a roof box or bike rack.

It’s a good idea to make sure that you’ve got some gear packed in case of a breakdown, too. Items such as high-vis vests, extra snacks and a full charged power bar to top-up smartphones could prove essential.

Check that extra equipment is all properly attached

Bicycle rack
Bicycle carriers need to be properly attached

Families tend to travel with a lot of extra gear, be that through a roof box, bike rack or even a small trailer. The thing is, you need to make sure that all of this equipment is properly attached. Roof boxes need to be within the vehicle’s correct load limit, too, and you’ll be able to find this in the car’s handbook.

When it comes to cycle carriers, these need to be tightly attached. If you’re using a rear-mounted type, then this mustn’t block the number plate at the back either.

Plan out your route

UK’s motoring taxation system
File photo dated 29/04/22 of slow-moving traffic on the M42 south of Birmingham, as drivers should be charged on a per-mile basis in a major overhaul of the UK’s motoring taxation system, according to a new report.

Though most people use satellite navigation to plot their routes, it can be a good idea to have a brief look at the roads you’ll be taking before setting off. This can help to flag up any areas that might be prone to congestion, too, helping you to avoid sitting in traffic for too long.

Doing a bit of route pre-planning can also highlight any good places to stop off, too, or places of interest that could help break up the journey.

Give yourself extra time

Rolls-Royce Clock
A little extra time can go a long way

A little extra breathing space goes a long way, so leaving yourself some extra time can be one of the easiest ways to make a trip more relaxing. Lots of navigation apps allow you to pre-enter a time that you’d like to arrive at your destination and will give an estimation of the journey time, so these can be a great place to start when it comes to planning.

Leaving extra time also allows a buffer for unexpected stops, traffic or simply points where you’d like to hop out of the car and explore.

Pack plenty of snacks and water

If you’ve got little ones along for the ride, then packing some snacks and water will help to make the journey as smooth as possible. Particularly during summertime, water is absolutely essential and a good insulated bottle can really help to keep drinks cool, too.

If the weather is looking particularly warm, then a cool bag or box could be a great idea as well.

Remember power options

USB Connector
Many cars come pre-fitted with USB connectors

If your kids are slightly older, then there’s a good chance that they’ll be bringing electronic devices like tablets or smartphones along for the ride. Keeping them charged up is paramount of course, so establishing some power sources for the ride is a good idea.

Lots of modern cars come equipped with USB and USB-C charging points already, but even older vehicles with traditional 12-volt sockets can be changed into USB versions using handy adapters. They’re inexpensive, too, and can be purchased from a variety of retailers.

More from The Courier

Martel Maxwell.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Overwhelming response made it worth sharing something so personal
A car drifting on a Dundee roundabout
Stolen Fife car used in Dundee drifting video found by police
The 'record' St Johnstone used to announce James Brown's contract extension. Image: St Johnstone FC/YouTube
St Johnstone impress fans with James Brown record shop contract reveal
Joe Bishop shows off a hand injury after being attacked in Angus by a buzzard.
Angus cyclist 'terrorised' by buzzard attacks
Ryan Ferrie has been jailed for four years. Image: Facebook.
Seven-year sentence for Dundee man who slashed rival in eye with commando knife
General view of the outside of Pleasureland in Arbroath
Arbroath Pleasureland break-in: Man, 35, charged
How the new Dundee events hub could look. Image: Nicoll Russell Studios
£3m investment plan for new Dundee events hub
The Brechin Plot at DWH @ St Andrews
First properties on the market at 341-home development in St Andrews
Kieron Achara at Kinross charity Seamab.
Scottish basketball star backs Kinross charity's £5.5m school revamp
Former Carnoustie dance teacher June Thomson has died.
June Thomson of Carnoustie: Former White Heather Club dancer dies