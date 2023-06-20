Two-thirds of Brits want ‘fresh ideas’ on where to visit in the UK this summer – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two-thirds of Brits want ‘fresh ideas’ on where to visit in the UK this summer – survey

Press Association
Nearly two-thirds of drivers in the UK would like fresh ideas on where to visit this summer with close to half looking to find a ‘hidden’ gem destination.

Over half of the 2,058 respondents to a survey conducted by Dacia said that they had visited the same ‘staycation’ spot with friends or family up to four times in their lifetime, but over half also said that they were ‘bored of seeing the same places’. Top destinations included Cornwall, the Lake District and Devon.

Dacia Guides
Dacia Guides will provide bespoke travel advice to customers

Some 36 per cent of respondents cite ‘not knowing where to go’ as a key reason behind not exploring new places while ensuring good value for money and lengthy traffic jams accounted for 35 and 28 per cent of respondents respectively. This comes despite four in five saying that they’d be prepared to holiday in a new place with the right results while a quarter are now willing to drive for over 200 miles to reach their ideal staycation.

Dacia – as part of its ‘Dacia Guides’ series which will help buyers to find underrated staycation destinations – also questioned drivers on their top ‘worst habits’ for long journeys, with leaving rubbish in the vehicle, bad music playlists and eating smell snacks topping the list.

Respondents also voted on their top ‘underrated’ staycation destinations, with Blackpool, Cumbria and Glasgow taking podium places. Other notable locations included Chester, Plymouth and Norwich.

