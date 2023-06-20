Two-thirds of Brits want ‘fresh ideas’ on where to visit in the UK this summer – survey

Nearly two-thirds of drivers in the UK would like fresh ideas on where to visit this summer with close to half looking to find a ‘hidden’ gem destination.

Over half of the 2,058 respondents to a survey conducted by Dacia said that they had visited the same ‘staycation’ spot with friends or family up to four times in their lifetime, but over half also said that they were ‘bored of seeing the same places’. Top destinations included Cornwall, the Lake District and Devon.

Dacia Guides will provide bespoke travel advice to customers

Some 36 per cent of respondents cite ‘not knowing where to go’ as a key reason behind not exploring new places while ensuring good value for money and lengthy traffic jams accounted for 35 and 28 per cent of respondents respectively. This comes despite four in five saying that they’d be prepared to holiday in a new place with the right results while a quarter are now willing to drive for over 200 miles to reach their ideal staycation.

Dacia – as part of its ‘Dacia Guides’ series which will help buyers to find underrated staycation destinations – also questioned drivers on their top ‘worst habits’ for long journeys, with leaving rubbish in the vehicle, bad music playlists and eating smell snacks topping the list.

Respondents also voted on their top ‘underrated’ staycation destinations, with Blackpool, Cumbria and Glasgow taking podium places. Other notable locations included Chester, Plymouth and Norwich.