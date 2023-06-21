Range Rover Evoque gains upgraded tech and refreshed cabin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Range Rover Evoque gains upgraded tech and refreshed cabin

By Press Association
The Evoque gains new headlights
The Evoque gains new headlights

The Range Rover Evoque has been updated with a range of new interior features and cabin materials.

The exterior has been tightened up too through the fitment of Pixel LED headlights with a new daytime running light design. There are also new exterior accents and colours to choose from.

Range Rover Evoque
The interior can be equipped with a new wool-based material

But the largest changes come inside, where you’ll find a new 11.4-inch curved infotainment display that has recently been fitted to cars like the Velar. Utilising JLR’s Pivi Pro software, the system is able to receive over-the-air updates and incorporates Amazon Alexa as standard, too. Controls for the heating and ventilation are all included in the screen, too.

The interior of the Evoque can now be fitted with a new material called Kvadrat, which is a wool blend fabric. JLR says that it’s a ‘tactile’ alternative to traditional leather upholsteries. A new Cabin Air Purification Plus system means that the air which flows into the Evoque is kept as clean as possible, too.

Range Rover Evoque
The screen can accept over-the-air updates

Priced from £40,080, the new Evoque can be equipped with a number of engine options though it’s the plug-in hybrid versions which offer the best-possible efficiency. Tweaks made to these setups mean that the Evoque can now deliver up to 39 miles in fully electric mode while thanks to standard rapid charging a zero to 80 per cent charge can be conducted in 30 minutes. In this setup, the Evoque also delivers CO2 emissions as low as 31g/km.

The Evoque can also be equipped with a wide variety of assistance cameras, with 3D surround view, ClearSight Ground View and Rear View all helping to give the best possible visibility around the vehicle.

The new Range Rover Evoque is available to order now.

