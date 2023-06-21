The McMurty Spéirling Pure is a lightweight track car with 1,000bhp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The McMurty Spéirling Pure is a lightweight track car with 1,000bhp

By Press Association
The Pure will cost from £820,000
The Pure will cost from £820,000

McMurty has created a version of its radical Spéirling fan car that will be available to buy.

The battery-powered Spéirling Pure adopts the same underbody fan as the previous model – which smashed the Goodwood hillclimb record – which helps to ‘suck’ the car to the ground to enable the best-possible cornering.

McMurty Speirling Pure
The Pure can deliver up to 1,000bhp

The track-only Pure also develops 1,000bhp, enabling a 190mph top speed and a zero to 60mph time of under 1.5 seconds. McMurty says that the Pure’s output will mean that its capability will ‘exceed’ that of the record-breaking machine that it is based on.

Production will be limited to just 100 units, too, with each one costing £820,000 plus local taxes. Deliveries are expected to start in 2025. McMurty states that it’s a car designed for ‘multi-lap runs on full race circuits with fast charge turnaround’.

Thomas Yates, founding director, said: “The Speirling Pure will herald a new era on the track. The sound, grip, acceleration, aesthetics and technology of this car are distinct. Witnessing the car as a spectator or from the cockpit offers a rare and exhilarating experience. With pre-orders from around the globe, I can’t wait for fan cars at the racetrack to become a new normality.”

The Spéirling Pure uses a 60kWh battery that can be fast charged in under 20 minutes, while a lightweight carbon fibre monocoque already meets stringent motorsport standards. Despite its compact size, adjustable pedals and steering wheel meant that drivers up to 6ft 7 can easily get comfortable.

