The McMurty Spéirling Pure is a lightweight track car with 1,000bhp

McMurty has created a version of its radical Spéirling fan car that will be available to buy.

The battery-powered Spéirling Pure adopts the same underbody fan as the previous model – which smashed the Goodwood hillclimb record – which helps to ‘suck’ the car to the ground to enable the best-possible cornering.

The Pure can deliver up to 1,000bhp

The track-only Pure also develops 1,000bhp, enabling a 190mph top speed and a zero to 60mph time of under 1.5 seconds. McMurty says that the Pure’s output will mean that its capability will ‘exceed’ that of the record-breaking machine that it is based on.

Production will be limited to just 100 units, too, with each one costing £820,000 plus local taxes. Deliveries are expected to start in 2025. McMurty states that it’s a car designed for ‘multi-lap runs on full race circuits with fast charge turnaround’.

Thomas Yates, founding director, said: “The Speirling Pure will herald a new era on the track. The sound, grip, acceleration, aesthetics and technology of this car are distinct. Witnessing the car as a spectator or from the cockpit offers a rare and exhilarating experience. With pre-orders from around the globe, I can’t wait for fan cars at the racetrack to become a new normality.”

The Spéirling Pure uses a 60kWh battery that can be fast charged in under 20 minutes, while a lightweight carbon fibre monocoque already meets stringent motorsport standards. Despite its compact size, adjustable pedals and steering wheel meant that drivers up to 6ft 7 can easily get comfortable.