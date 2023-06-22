Suzuki tops list of most-reliable brands for used cars – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suzuki tops list of most-reliable brands for used cars – survey

By Press Association
The Swift has been a popular car for Suzuki
The Swift has been a popular car for Suzuki

Suzuki has come out on top in a survey of the most reliable brands for cars aged six to 20 years old.

It achieved the highest brand rating of 94.7 per cent in What Car’s Used Car Reliability Survey, helped by strong reliability scores for its Swift and Vitara models. Japanese brands occupied six of the top 10 most-reliable brand places, with Lexus, Toyota and Honda taking second, third and fourth spaces respectively.

At the other end of the scale, Citroen and Land Rover received the lowest brand reliability ratings, scoring 60.3 and 61.3 per cent respectively.

When it came to types of cars, smaller vehicles scored the best with the Honda Jazz posting a perfect 100 per cent score. Luxury SUVs, in contrast, had the lowest average score of 69.5 per cent, with the seven-seater Land Rover Discovery getting the worst rating of all at 47.8 per cent. Compared with the Discovery, the most reliable luxury SUV was the Volkswagen Touareg which posted a score of 89.3 per cent.

As part of the survey, owners were asked if their vehicle had gone wrong in the last 24 months, how long these repairs took to complete and how much they cost. The overall score was then presented as a percentage. What Car gathered feedback from nearly 25,000 owners of cars aged between six and 20 years old, with more than 400 models included from 30 brands.

Honda Jazz
Honda Jazz returned a perfect score for reliability

Claire Evans, What Car? consumer editor, said: “As the rise in living costs becomes ever more acute, buyers are turning to used cars over new models.

“Despite the potential cost savings, used cars are more expensive to buy than a year ago, and reliability is more important than ever if you don’t want to be hit by expensive and potentially time-consuming repair bills.”

Of the drivers who owned older vehicles, 26.5 per cent said that their cars had gone wrong in the past 24 months and, of these, 13.1 per cent were fixed under warranty. Though the majority of repairs bills were under £500, 6.5 per cent said that they had to fork out more than £1,500 to get their cars fixed.

