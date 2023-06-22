Citroen’s petrol and diesel-powered C4 X goes on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Citroen's petrol and diesel-powered C4 X goes on sale

By Press Association
New petrol and diesel engines have been added to the C4 X range
New petrol and diesel engines have been added to the C4 X range

Citroen has added new petrol and diesel engines to its C4 X to go alongside the existing electric version.

Available to order now and priced from £22,080, the C4 X will be available with two petrol engine choices equipped with a six-speed manual in the 99bhp version, or an eight-speed automatic in the more powerful 128bhp variant.

Citroen C4 X
The C4 X brings a crossover-style design

A 128bhp diesel engine will also be available, though this is exclusively fitted with the eight-speed automatic.

Petrol versions will be available in one of four trims – Sense, Sense Plus, Shine and Shine Plus – while diesel variants will only be made in Shine Plus trim. Even entry-level Sense versions get plenty of standard equipment, including 18-inch alloy wheels and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment setup with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Sense Plus versions gain an upgraded infotainment system with integrated voice controls and a head-up display, while Shine versions add tinted rear windows, bi-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels and automatic headlights among other features.

Range-topping Shine Plus versions benefit from Alcantara-trimmed front seats which are heated, too, alongside Citroen’s Highway Driver Assist which blends lane-keeping assistance with adaptive cruise control.

From July, the electric e-C4 X gets an upgraded motor setup,l with a new 54kWh battery delivering 260 miles from a single charge, up from 222 miles available previously. The e-C4 X also has its own dedicated range-topping model – called e-series – which brings wireless smartphone charging, an eight-speaker sound system and distinctive 18-inch black alloy wheels.

